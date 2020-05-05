Wyndham Capital Mortgage Selects Homebot To Help Loan Officers Build Client-for-life Relationships

DENVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Capital Mortgage , a leading digital home lending company, has announced an enterprise relationship with Homebot , provider of the award-winning client-for-life portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership. Through this partnership, all Wyndham Capital loan officers will be able to deliver powerful home finance insights to their clients and prospects.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Homebot to equip our customers with the valuable information they need," said Jeff Douglas, CEO of Wyndham Capital. "As an organization that understands the importance of technology in helping homeowners better understand all aspects of home finance, it was important to find a partner who aligns with this mission."

Wyndham Capital initially introduced the Homebot portal with a small group of top-producing loan officers. After seeing the success of this pilot program, they have transitioned to a full enterprise rollout, ensuring all of their loan officers can maximize their repeat and referral business.

"We're excited to bring our client-for-life portal to such an esteemed lender that recognizes the importance of technology in empowering their employees and customers," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "This partnership highlights how vital it is for all lenders to do what they do best in any market conditions: Help their consumers build and protect their wealth throughout the entire lifecycle of homeownership."

About Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Wyndham Capital is a digital home lender that gives homeowners competitive rates, lower total costs, and no hidden lender fees. Founded and based in Charlotte, N.C., Wyndham uses advanced technology and expert guidance to deliver best-in-class value, convenience and service. For more information, visit www.WyndhamCapital.com

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

