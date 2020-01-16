Wyndham Debuts its Trademark Collection Flag in Atlanta

Located in the heart of Atlanta's stylish Buckhead district, The Burgess Hotel recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation transforming the property into a sought-after boutique experience for travelers near the city's main attractions and businesses. Updated features include 102 guest rooms with custom furniture and original artwork; a relaxing outdoor pool and courtyard; more than 1,200 square feet of meeting and event space; an on-site restaurant, Fia, inspired by the Mediterranean coast; and the chic Mr. B Bar.

Trademark Collection's recent additions across the U.S. demonstrates Wyndham's strategic efforts to steadily expand the soft brand in key markets domestically in the last year, during which the brand saw a 118 percent growth in number of rooms year over year, as of September 30, 2019. Wyndham also added to the brand's international collection in 2019 – which saw an 18 percent growth year over year as of September 30, 2019 – welcoming its first Trademark Collection hotels in Mexico and Belize, and widening its existing presence in Canada.

"Notable additions like The Burgess Hotel in top destinations like Atlanta underscore the very essence of what we look for in a Trademark Collection hotel – unmatched character, charm, and individuality which draw in everyday travelers seeking authentic experiences," said Greg Giordano, brand leader for Trademark Collection at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "The brand's rapid development since its inception both here in the U.S. and abroad demonstrates its strong appeal as one of the most compelling soft-branded offerings for independent hoteliers. These landmark destinations are now backed by a leading hospitality name in Wyndham, as well as an ardent team keen on driving more travelers through hotel owners' doors."

Some of the newest locations to raise the Trademark Collection brand flag in the U.S. include:

Magic Village Views, a contemporary gated villa community in Kissimmee, Fla. , situated steps from Walt Disney World® parks and sister Trademark Collection location Magic Village Yards;

, situated steps from Walt Disney World® parks and sister Trademark Collection location Magic Village Yards; Hotel Retlaw, a modern, luxurious throwback to the roaring 1920s in Fond du Lac, Wisc .;

.; Cantilever Hotel, a newly constructed hotel in Ranier, Minn. , with industrial influences and an on-site distillery;

, with industrial influences and an on-site distillery; And the Bay Area's Pacifica Lighthouse Hotel, just steps from the shores of Pacifica, Calif.

With more than 100 hotels globally, Trademark Collection is a soft-branded, independently minded collection of upper-midscale and above properties, designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. Among just some of the notable hotels in the collection are The INFINITY Hotel & Conference Center in Munich, Germany, the HYPERION Hotel Basel in Basel, Switzerland, as well as notable American locations like the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, N.Y, and the Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa in Midway, Utah.

For information on developing a Trademark Collection hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from landmark hotels in Germany and Switzerland to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first soft-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

