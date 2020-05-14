Wyndham Destinations Declares Cash Dividend

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock, payable June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The Company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham - and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 22,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to the Company's dividends.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and our related contingency plans and cost and investment reductions on our business, vacation ownership interest sales and tour flow and liquidity, general economic conditions, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the competition in and the economic environment for the timeshare industry, the impact of war, terrorist activity, political strife, severe weather events and other natural disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) or threats of pandemics, operating risks associated with the vacation ownership and vacation exchange businesses, the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases, as well as those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, and subsequently filed periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

