Wyndham Destinations Receives Two National Honors for Workplace Inclusion

The company was chosen as a Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the National Business Inclusion Consortium. The company also received a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Wyndham Destinations' score reflects a commitment to LGBTQ workplace equality, with respect to tangible policies, benefits, and practices.

"As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations serves four million members and owner families every year by providing great vacations to customers around the world," said Kimberly Marshall, Wyndham Destinations chief human resources officer. "We recognize that diversity of thought, culture and expertise positively fuels the guest experiences we deliver and strengthens the collaborative operation of our workforce. We cultivate an inclusive and diverse environment enabling our global team of more than 24,000 associates to realize their full potential."

The Wyndham Destinations Inclusion and Diversity Strategy includes:

A recruitment program to develop a diverse pipeline of talent that includes candidates from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and experiences, including women, people of color, veterans, those with disabilities, mature job seekers and more.

A comprehensive training and development curriculum that includes Diversity and Inclusion principles for the entire workforce.

A host of Employee Resource Groups for various cultural affinities, all designed for employees to engage in the business expansion process, networking, personal development and affiliation with colleagues across the business.

A global supplier diversity program to increase the company's network of minority vendors and other diverse suppliers.

Wyndham Destinations received a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a respected benchmarking report on corporate policies and practices relating to the LGBTQ community, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), in collaboration with its partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), has named Wyndham Destinations to the fourth annual cohort of Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities.

The NBIC Best-of-the-Best Awards recognizes outstanding achievement in promoting cross-segment diversity and inclusion. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the National Business Inclusion Consortium.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people.

Wyndham Destinations' position as a champion of diversity and inclusion within its organization has also been recognized through awards such as Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity and DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

For more information about jobs at Wyndham Destinations, visit the Wyndham Destinations careers website at wyndcareers.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

