Wyndham Destinations Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today reported first quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019. Highlights include:

Income from continuing operations increased 98% to $81 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations increased 107% to $0.85

Net revenue of $918 million and gross VOI sales of $484 million increased 1% and 4%, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $205 million and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 23% to $1.03

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $152 million and further adjusted free cash flow of $249 million

Repurchased 1.9 million shares of common stock for $80 million in the first four months of 2019

Increased 2019 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance to a range of $5.21 to $5.42 and reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $995 million to $1,015 million

Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Destinations, said, "Our team delivered solid results in the first quarter. Strong volume per guest combined with cost efficiencies led to a 60 basis point margin improvement year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4%."1

"We have increased our EPS outlook and are on track to deliver against our strategic goals and key performance indicators in 2019. We continue to generate strong free cash flows and year-to-date we have returned $122 million of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases," said Brown.

During the first quarter of 2019, reported revenue was $918 million, compared to $907 million during the same period in 2018. Income from continuing operations was $81 million, compared to $41 million during the same period in 2018, and EPS from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.85 in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $0.41 in the same period in 2018.

Total first quarter 2019 adjusted net income from continuing operations increased 15%1 to $98 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4%1 to $205 million and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 23%1 to $1.03.

Business Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

$ in millions 2019 2018 % change Revenue $683

$661

3 % Adj. EBITDA 2019 / Further Adj. EBITDA 20181 $138

$129

7 %

Vacation Ownership revenues increased 3%, primarily due to a 4% increase in gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales of $484 million. Tours increased 1.4% year-over-year and Volume Per Guest (VPG) increased 4.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7%1 to $138 million, primarily due to VPG-led revenue growth and cost efficiencies.

Gross vacation ownership contract receivables grew 5% year-over-year to $3.7 billion. The provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales, was 22.5% for the first quarter of 2019.

Exchange & Rentals

$ in millions 2019 2018 % change Revenue $236

$246

(4) % Adj. EBITDA 2019 / Further Adj. EBITDA 20181 $80

$79

1 %

Exchange & Rentals revenues decreased 4%, primarily due to a 5% decline in exchange revenue per member, which included a 2% negative impact from currency. The decline in exchange revenue per member was largely driven by member mix and inventory supply challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1%1 to $80 million, primarily driven by cost savings initiatives and partially offset by a negative impact from currency.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net Debt — As of March 31, 2019, the Company's leverage ratio was 2.7x, within the Company's target range of 2.25x to 3.0x. The Company had $2.8 billion of corporate debt outstanding, which excluded $2.5 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $217 million. Refer to Table 9 for definitions of net debt and leverage ratio.

Cash Flow — For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $152 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations of $23 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by an increase in net income from continuing operations and a decrease in cash used for working capital. Further adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $249 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to negative $122 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in further adjusted free cash flow was due to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities and due to the timing of the Company's securitization activity.

Share Repurchases — During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of common stock for $60 million at a weighted average price of $41.86 per share. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $756 million remaining in its share repurchase authorization. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company repurchased an additional $20 million of shares in the month of April.

Dividend — The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.45 per share on March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2019. The cash dividend represents a 10% increase over dividends paid in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Timeshare Receivables Financing — In March, the Company closed a $400 million term securitization with a weighted average coupon rate of 3.57% and an advance rate of 98%. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company renewed its $800 million conduit facility with a new maturity date of August 2021.

Other

Wyndham Vacation Rentals — The Company continues to explore strategic alternatives for Wyndham Vacation Rentals, one of North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental businesses.

Outlook

The Company reaffirmed its full-year 2019 guidance as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of $995 million to $1,015 million

to Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $493 million to $513 million

to Further adjusted free cash flow of $540 million to $560 million

to Provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales to be comparable to 2018, which was 20.5%

The Company increased its full-year 2019 guidance as follows:

Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.21 to $5.42 , based on a diluted share count of 94.6 million, which assumes no future share repurchases after March 31, 2019 . The guidance has increased to reflect a lower share count from share repurchases

This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future. Please refer to Table 8 for further information.

1. The variance between 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations compared to the prior year was calculated using 2019 Adjusted data and 2018 Further Adjusted data in order to provide a more accurate comparison. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations, which include or exclude certain items. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 9, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The Company is also presenting non-GAAP results on a further adjusted basis for prior period comparison as if the spin-off of its hotel business and the sale of its European vacation rentals business had occurred for all periods presented. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions at the end of this press release for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures.

Wyndham Destinations Table of Contents

Table Number

1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 2. Summary Data Sheet 3. Operating Statistics 4. Revenue by Reportable Segment 5. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA to Further Adjusted EBITDA to Further Adjusted Net Income From Continuing Operations 6. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Gross VOI Sales 7. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows and Further Adjusted Free Cash Flows 8. 2019 Guidance 9. Definitions

Table 1 Wyndham Destinations Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Net revenues





Service and membership fees $ 405



$ 419

Net VOI sales 375



358

Consumer financing 125



118

Other 13



12

Net revenues 918



907









Expenses





Operating 397



403

Cost of vacation ownership interests 30



31

Consumer financing interest 26



19

Marketing 147



131

General and administrative 129



153

Separation and related costs 15



30

Restructuring 3



—

Depreciation and amortization 31



37

Total expenses 778



804









Operating income 140



103

Other (income), net (11)



(6)

Interest expense 41



45

Interest (income) (2)



(1)

Income before income taxes 112



65

Provision for income taxes 31



24

Income from continuing operations 81



41

Loss from discontinued operations, net —



(7)

Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net (1)



—

Net income attributable to Wyndham Destinations shareholders $ 80



$ 34









Basic earnings per share





Continuing operations $ 0.86



$ 0.41

Discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.07)



$ 0.85



$ 0.34









Diluted earnings per share





Continuing operations $ 0.85



$ 0.41

Discontinued operations —



(0.07)



$ 0.85



$ 0.34









Weighted average shares outstanding





Basic 94.4



100.1

Diluted 94.7



100.8



Table 2 Wyndham Destinations Summary Data Sheet (in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

Change Consolidated Results

























Net income attributable to Wyndham Destinations shareholders

$ 80



$ 34



135 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.34



150 % Income from continuing operations

$ 81



$ 41



98 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.85



$ 0.41



107 %













Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 205



$ 189



8 % Adjusted net income

$ 98



$ 77



27 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.03



$ 0.76



36 %













Further Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations (a)











Further adjusted EBITDA

$ 205



$ 197



4 % Further adjusted net income

$ 98



$ 85



15 % Further adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.03



$ 0.84



23 %













Segment Results

























Net Revenues











Vacation Ownership

$ 683



$ 661



3 % Exchange & Rentals

236



246



(4) % Corporate and other

(1)



—





Total

$ 918



$ 907



1 %













Adjusted EBITDA











Vacation Ownership

$ 138



$ 133



4 % Exchange & Rentals

80



79



1 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA

218



212





Corporate and other

(13)



(23)





Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 205



$ 189



8 %













Further Adjusted EBITDA











Vacation Ownership

$ 138



$ 129



7 % Exchange & Rentals

80



79



1 % Segment Further Adjusted EBITDA

218



208





Corporate and other

(13)



(11)





Total Further Adjusted EBITDA

$ 205



$ 197



4 %













Further Adjusted EBITDA Margin

22.3 %

21.7 %

















Key Operating Statistics

























Vacation Ownership











Gross VOI sales

$ 484



$ 465



4 % Tours (in thousands)

192



190



1 % VPG (in dollars)

$ 2,405



$ 2,303



4 % New owner sales mix

36.9 %

36.5 %

















Exchange & Rentals











Average number of members (in thousands)

3,875



3,852



1 % Exchange revenue per member (in dollars)

$ 185.40



$ 194.70



(5) %



Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 5.



(a) Includes incremental license fees paid to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other changes being effected in conjunction with the spin-off. Corporate and other costs reflect the Company's position as if it were a standalone company during all reported periods.

Table 3 Wyndham Destinations Operating Statistics

The following operating statistics are the drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses:



Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership (a)





















Gross VOI Sales (in millions) (b) 2019

$ 484



—



—



—



—



2018

$ 465



$ 602



$ 640



$ 564



$ 2,271



2017

$ 438



$ 562



$ 600



$ 538



$ 2,138

























Tours (in thousands) 2019

192



—



—



—



—



2018

190



241



259



214



904



2017

176



235



247



210



869

























VPG 2019

$ 2,405



—



—



—



—



2018

$ 2,303



$ 2,411



$ 2,350



$ 2,499



$ 2,392



2017

$ 2,354



$ 2,302



$ 2,299



$ 2,438



$ 2,345

























Provision for Loan Losses (in millions) (c) 2019

$ (109)



—



—



—



—

2018

$ (92)



$ (126)



$ (132)



$ (106)



$ (456)



2017

$ (85)



$ (111)



$ (123)



$ (101)



$ (420)

























Provision for Loan Loss as a

Percentage of Gross VOI Sales, net

of fee-for-service sales 2019

22.5 %

—



—



—



—

2018

20.4 %

21.4 %

20.8 %

19.3 %

20.5 % 2017

19.6 %

19.8 %

20.9 %

19.3 %

20.0 %























Allowance for Loan Losses (in millions) 2019

$ 721



—



—



—



—

2018

$ 684



$ 705



$ 743



$ 734



$ 734



2017

$ 619



$ 643



$ 684



$ 691



$ 691

























Gross Vacation Ownership Contract Receivables (in millions) 2019

$ 3,741



—



—



—



—

2018

$ 3,560



$ 3,609



$ 3,732



$ 3,771



$ 3,771

2017

$ 3,377



$ 3,435



$ 3,547



$ 3,591



$ 3,591

























Allowance for Loan Loss as a

Percentage of Gross Vacation

Ownership Contract Receivables 2019

19.3 %

—



—



—



—

2018

19.2 %

19.5 %

19.9 %

19.5 %

19.5 % 2017

18.3 %

18.7 %

19.3 %

19.2 %

19.2 %























Exchange & Rentals (a)





















Average Number of Members (in thousands) 2019

3,875



—



—



—



—

2018

3,852



3,844



3,857



3,833



3,847

2017

3,817



3,791



3,792



3,796



3,799

























Exchange Revenue Per Member 2019

$ 185.40



—



—



—



—



2018

$ 194.70



$ 173.05



$ 163.84



$ 152.51



$ 171.04



2017

$ 195.84



$ 174.12



$ 172.43



$ 164.45



$ 176.74





Note: Full year amounts and percentages may not compute due to rounding. (a) Includes the impact of acquisitions from the acquisition dates forward. (b) Includes Gross VOI sales under the Company's fee-for-service sales. (See Table 6 for a reconciliation of Gross VOI sales to Net VOI sales). (c) Represents provision for estimated losses on vacation ownership contract receivables originated during the period, which is recorded as a contra revenue to vacation ownership interest sales on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Table 4 Wyndham Destinations Revenue by Reportable Segment (in millions)





2019



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership



















Net VOI Sales

$ 375



—



—



—



—

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

170



—



—



—



—

Consumer Financing

125



—



—



—



—

Other Revenues

13



—



—



—



—

Total Vacation Ownership

683



—



—



—



—























Exchange & Rentals



















Exchange Revenues

180



—



—



—



—

Rental & Other Revenues

56



—



—



—



—

Total Exchange & Rentals

236



—



—



—



—

Total Reportable Segments

$ 919



—



—



—



—



























2018



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership



















Net VOI Sales

$ 358



$ 462



$ 503



$ 446



$ 1,769

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

164



162



172



168



665

Consumer Financing

118



120



126



128



491

Other Revenues

21



26



19



23



91

Total Vacation Ownership

661



770



820



765



3,016























Exchange & Rentals



















Exchange Revenues

188



166



158



146



658

Rental & Other Revenues

58



72



85



45



260

Total Exchange & Rentals

246



238



243



191



918

Total Reportable Segments

$ 907



$ 1,008



$ 1,063



$ 956



$ 3,934



























2017



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership



















Net VOI Sales

$ 350



$ 446



$ 466



$ 422



$ 1,684

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

163



164



160



162



649

Consumer Financing

111



114



119



120



463

Other Revenues

15



21



23



25



85

Total Vacation Ownership

639



745



768



729



2,881























Exchange & Rentals



















Exchange Revenues

187



165



163



156



671

Rental & Other Revenues

56



69



85



46



256

Total Exchange & Rentals

243



234



248



202



927

Total Reportable Segments

$ 882



$ 979



$ 1,016



$ 931



$ 3,808



Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding.