Wyndham Destinations To Speak At The Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, will speak at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than four million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business -- Panorama -- includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands including RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts around the world; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

