Wyndham Destinations Updates Dynamic Resort Pipeline

Upon anticipated completion in the first half of 2019, the proposed WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park is expected to feature 75 condominium-style suites including studio, one- and two-bedroom suites for WorldMark by Wyndham ® and CLUB WYNDHAM ® owners and guests visiting the popular downtown destination.

and CLUB WYNDHAM owners and guests visiting the popular downtown destination. Located just across the street from the Willamette River, the resort is ideally situated at the intersection of the downtown and Old Town Chinatown neighborhoods. The original downtown area is a bustling entertainment district, home to the famous Portland Saturday Market, Voodoo Doughnut, Lan Su Chinese Garden, and the Oregon Maritime Museum.

The Portland region welcomed 8.6 million visitors last year. U.S. News & World Report ranked Portland No. 5 on its list of best summer vacations in the U.S.

region welcomed 8.6 million visitors last year. U.S. News & World Report ranked Portland No. 5 on its list of best summer vacations in the U.S. In a survey of WorldMark owners, Portland was the most requested destination.

was the most requested destination. The company expects to hire approximately 100 full-time employees in early 2019 to support the opening of the Portland resort and the sales center. Employment opportunities will be available on the company's website: careers.wyndhamdestinations.com. Interested candidates should click "join our talent network" to get updates on new opportunities.

More locations for Wyndham Destinations to deliver great vacations

South Myrtle Beach, S.C. and St. George, Utah



This quarter, the company also opened resort inventory in two popular tourist destinations: South Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and St. George, Utah. WorldMark Myrtle Beach - Plantation Resort is the first WorldMark property in South Carolina. The WorldMark Estancia resort expands the club's presence in St. George, providing beautiful suites for visitors exploring the natural beauty of southern Utah.

"WorldMark by Wyndham has great drive-to offerings, with a heavy west coast presence, and a growing east coast offering, now including Myrtle Beach, which we were able to add to our WorldMark brand in 2018," Brown said. "These locations will help facilitate lead generation and owner sales with multiple brands helping accelerate sales growth, while opening opportunities for fantastic coastal vacations perfectly situated centrally on the east coast."

Nashville, Tennessee



The company's successful relationship with Margaritaville continues to bring new opportunities to our pipeline. Last year, the Margaritaville Nashville Hotel was announced with a plan to include Margaritaville Vacation Club inventory at the downtown, SoBro neighborhood hotel. This will add vacation suites in Nashville, expected to open in late 2019, allowing Wyndham Destinations to open sales and tour generation in the booming downtown market of America's Music City.

The addition of Portland and Nashville adds to the company's already strong urban resort portfolio, which includes sought after destinations such as Chicago, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, and the newly opened Austin, Texas, resort.

About Wyndham Destinations



Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world's largest vacation ownership company, largest vacation exchange company, and North America's largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com. Our world is your destination.

Web Resources:



Wyndham Destinations



Club Wyndham



WorldMark by Wyndham



Margaritaville Vacation Club



Wyndham Destinations Careers



Twitter: @WynDestinations



Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations



Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations



YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations



LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations



Google+: @WyndhamDestinations

SOURCE Wyndham Destinations

Related Links

http://wyndhamdestinations.com

