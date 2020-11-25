Wyndham Grand to Reach New Heights with First Hotel in Australia

Wyndham Grand Adelaide will rise 120 meters from King William Street in Adelaide's Central Business District, becoming a new icon for the city. The estimated AUD150 million skyscraper is being developed by Equinox Property and will comprise some 347 contemporary rooms and suites and an extensive array of facilities, elevating the concept of approachable luxury.

"The South Australian capital has been experiencing a surge of investment, with new infrastructure projects such as the expansion of Adelaide Airport, the revamp of the Adelaide Oval, and now, the creation of one of the city's tallest hotels," said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "We are excited to be part of this prestigious project. Wyndham Grand is known for its iconic locations, so I can think of no better way to introduce the brand to Australia."

Wyndham Grand Adelaide will offer a selection of refined rooms and suites featuring a modern interior concept with green walls, marble fixtures and plush furnishings all accented with bold splashes of color, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views of Adelaide's skyline and the surrounding area.

Guests can expect a host of exceptional facilities, including an infinity pool with a sun deck and a bar offering panoramic city views, a day spa with sauna and treatment rooms, and a spacious fitness center. The five-star property will also offer a wide range of dining experiences with an upscale restaurant, a wine bar, a hills-facing sky bar with stylish alfresco seating, as well as a rooftop restaurant, which is expected to become one of the most desirable dining destinations in the city.

Wyndham Grand Adelaide is set to become the first Wyndham Grand in Australia and the wider Australasia region. It will join an exclusive collection of nearly 50 Wyndham Grand hotels and resorts worldwide. In Australia, the hotel will add to Wyndham's rapidly expanding portfolio of brands consisting of almost 30 hotels and resorts, including locations in key cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra and Darwin.

Wyndham Grand Adelaide will be managed by Resort Management by Wyndham Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Wyndham Destinations, which manages a portfolio of 54 properties across the Asia Pacific, including in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan.

"Our depth of hotel management experience, knowledge and capability make us the ideal partner for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as it launches its upper-upscale Wyndham Grand brand in Australia," said Warren Cullum, senior vice president, Operations at Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific. "This new hotel will represent the pinnacle of hospitality available in Adelaide and we are proud to have the opportunity to provide an incomparable experience to guests and showcase Adelaide to the world."

"This is a proud moment for our company, as we announce this landmark development with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies," commented Tong Guo, on behalf of Equinox Property. "Wyndham Grand is well-known across the world for its impressive hotels and the brand is the perfect fit for our new development. With its prime position and impressive stature, this hotel will become a new symbol of prosperity for the City of Adelaide, which has given us a place to call home the past 20 years. We are delighted that we can give back by showcasing such a significant building for the city and to all of South Australia."

Development of Wyndham Grand Adelaide is being managed by Guava Lime Property Solutions and a competitive operator selection program for the Wyndham Grand Adelaide hotel was coordinated through Savills Hotels on behalf of Equinox Property, with support from Commercial & Legal. The hotel's architecture is being designed by Loucas Zahos Architects.

All of Wyndham's hotels in Australia participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About Wyndham Grand

Travel is the best excuse to enjoy the grand things in life. With locations in some of the world's most sought after vacation destinations - including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg and Orlando – Wyndham Grand® hotels transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Approachable by design, this upper-upscale hotel brand helps travelers make every moment count. If you are interested in developing a Wyndham Grand hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contact

Abigail Foo

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+65 9067 8040

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

