Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

"This recognition highlights our dedication to recruiting and retaining a workforce that reflects the diversity of our guests, owners and communities around the world. We are committed to creating an inclusive work culture where all of our team members can thrive," says Geoffrey A. Ballotti, chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Recognizing that embracing inclusivity is good business, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts appeals to diverse consumers, cultivating welcoming environments in its hotels, in addition to supporting its team members."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is among 1,142 businesses rated in this year's report. Human Rights Campaign uses criteria based on equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; non-discrimination policies across business entities; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

Wyndham's commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community is reflected both inside and outside of the company:

In support of fostering an inclusive environment where our team members feel comfortable to be their authentic selves, we launched a campaign on October 21 , 2020-International Pronouns Day to promote awareness about pronouns and how our team members can self-identify should they choose to do so.

, 2020-International Pronouns Day to promote awareness about pronouns and how our team members can self-identify should they choose to do so. In 2019, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts joined the HRC Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of leading U.S. employers that support the Equality Act.

Wyndham offers a range of diversity and inclusion resources for team members and senior leadership, including an executive Social Responsibility Council and Pride, an affinity business group.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also partners with leading organizations including HRC, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

