Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Opening Five New Ramada Hotels in China

The Company will add five new hotels to its Ramada ® by Wyndham brand this quarter, with three of the hotels already open: the 142-room Ramada by Wyndham Luoyang Downtown, the 191-room Ramada by Wyndham Jianyang and the 140-room Ramada by Changsha Wuguang. Joining them later this month will be the 101-room Ramada by Wyndham Wuhan Qingshan and 179-room Ramada by Wyndham Kunming Yiliang.

"As travel in China continues to pick up, Wyndham and its brands are well poised to meet the budding demand," said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "People are eager to travel again, and Chinese travelers in particular are seeking domestic destinations more than ever before. Building on what is already one of our most popular brands in China, these new openings under Ramada by Wyndham further strengthen our presence in key cities that we know are important to Chinese travelers while sending a message that when they're ready to travel, Wyndham is ready to welcome them."

Details on the new hotels include:

Ramada by Wyndham Luoyang Downtown

Located in the center of Luoyang city, the Ramada by Wyndham Luoyang Downtown offers convenient access to one of China's most famed ancient dynastic capitals. Less than 30 minutes by car from Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO world heritage site housing some of the finest examples of Chinese Buddhist art, the hotel offers 142 rooms and suites and is an ideal jumping off point for all Luoyang and its surrounding areas have to offer. On-site amenities include concierge service, meeting facilities, business center, fitness center, bar, restaurant, free wi-fi and more. The hotel opened in late April and is managed by Wyndham.

Ramada by Wyndham Jianyang

Situated southeast of Chengdu , the capital of Sichuan province, the Ramada by Wyndham Jianyang is the first international five-star hotel in Jianyang city and offers 191 spacious rooms and suites. A gateway to Chengdu's many historical, cultural and gastronomic offerings, the hotel is just 30 minutes from the new Chengdu Tianfu International Airport and only 18 minutes from Chengdu East Railway Station. On-site amenities include meeting facilities, fitness center, indoor pool, restaurant, lobby bar, free wi-fi and more. The hotel opened in early May.

Ramada by Wyndham Changsha Wuguang

Looking over Changsha's Yuhua district, the Ramada by Wyndham Changsha Wuguang offers travelers easy access to the Changsha International Convention & Exhibition Center and is just 20 minutes from Changsha Huanghua International Airport. Changsha Avenue metro station is only a five-minute walk away. The hotel features 140 rooms and suites, a modern and upscale design, and provides on-site amenities such as concierge service, meeting facilities, fitness center, two restaurants, free wi-fi and more. The hotel opened earlier this month.

Ramada by Wyndham Wuhan Qingshan

Under development in the capital of Central China's Hubei province, the Ramada by Wyndham Wuhan Qingshan is situated at the intersection of Jianshe 3rd Road and Fushun Street near Qingshan River. Boasting a contemporary design and over 100 well-appointed rooms and suites, the hotel provides convenient access to nearby businesses as well as attractions like East Lake, the Hubei Provincial Museum, Yellow Crane Towers and Wuhan Happy Valley. On-site amenities will include two restaurants, meeting facilities, free wi-fi, parking and more. The hotel is scheduled to open later this month.

Ramada by Wyndham Kunming Yiliang

Adjacent to Yiliang Bus Terminal, the 179-room Ramada by Wyndham Kunming Yiliang will offer upscale accommodations for travelers visiting Yiliang county in central Yunnan province. Surrounded by scenic and cultural attractions, the hotel is just 45 minutes from the famous Jiuxiang Scenic Region and Shilin Stone Forest , a UNESCO world heritage site. On-site amenities will include two restaurants, meeting facilities, pool, spa and more. The hotel is scheduled to open later this month.

With a presence of more than 1,500 hotels across the country, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the largest international hotel franchisor in China. The Company currently operates 11 of its 20 brands in China, most recently debuting its Microtel® by Wyndham brand there in 2019.

Note: Select photos of the above hotels may be downloaded here.

