Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reinforces Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking

Wyndham also announced its commitment to achieve – by year end – 10 million points donated by Wyndham and Wyndham Rewards members to Polaris since 2008. For Wyndham Rewards members interested in donating points to Polaris, visit the Wyndham Rewards website or click here.

"We condemn human trafficking in any form," said Wyndham Hotels & Resorts President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Ballotti. "In recognition of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we want to reinforce our partnerships with Polaris and other important anti-trafficking organizations, while continuing to educate the hospitality community on how to help identify and report trafficking activities." Wyndham mandates human trafficking training for all company employees globally.

Polaris acts as a catalyst to systemically disrupt human trafficking by helping survivors restore their freedom, preventing more victims, and leveraging data and technology to pursue traffickers wherever they operate. Polaris uses Wyndham Rewards points in part for short-term stays for victims so they have a safe place to sleep while waiting for a spot in a shelter to open.

"Having a safe place to stay, even just overnight, is a vital first step in helping sex and labor trafficking survivors break free from their situations," said Emily Tracy, chief development officer for Polaris, who received the points donation at today's event. "Wyndham's donation – one of many over the course of our 10-year partnership – will help survivors to move forward with their lives. We look forward to working together in the future to continue to address all of the ways that hospitality companies can and must play a role in the prevention and detection of sex and labor trafficking."

In addition to Polaris, Wyndham supports the work of other organizations to promote awareness on how to identify and report suspected instances of human trafficking, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, End Child Prostitution and Trafficking, and International Tourism Partnership. Wyndham works with these organizations and others to educate employees across its business on the important issue of human trafficking.

Hotel guests also can spot the signs of trafficking. Guests who suspect trafficking or abuse can alert hotel management or security, or dial 911 or their local emergency number. They also can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "BeFree" (233733) in the U.S., or visit GlobalModernSlavery.org for global information.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

