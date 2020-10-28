Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include:

Diluted earnings per share was $0.29 , and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.36 .

Net income was $27 million for the third quarter and adjusted net income was $34 million .

Adjusted EBITDA was $101 million .

Generated $97 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $92 million of free cash flow.

Global comparable RevPAR declined 35% year-over-year.

System-wide rooms declined 2% year-over-year.

Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

Issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior unsecured notes in August 2020 , due 2028, the net proceeds of which were used in full to repay then-outstanding revolver borrowings.

"In the face of continued industry uncertainty, our leisure-oriented, drive-to franchise business model generated $101 million of adjusted EBITDA and $92 million of free cash flow," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Over 99% of our domestic and over 97% of our global portfolio are open today. RevPAR improved sequentially across the globe, and in the U.S., our economy and midscale brands continued to gain market share. Third quarter room openings also improved sequentially both in the U.S. and internationally and we grew our pipeline by 3% to 185,000 rooms globally. Importantly, we executed 152 hotel agreements, including 23% more domestic conversion signings than the third quarter of 2019. As always, we remain dedicated to supporting our owners around the world during these very challenging times."

Revenues declined from $560 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $337 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decline includes lower pass-through cost-reimbursement revenues of $79 million, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA, in the Company's hotel management business. Excluding cost-reimbursement revenues, revenues declined $144 million primarily reflecting a 35% decline in comparable RevPAR and the impact from hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Company generated net income of $27 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $45 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in net income of $18 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, was primarily due to the revenue declines, which were partially offset by cost containment initiatives, lower volume-related expenses and the absence of contract termination and transaction-related expenses. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Business Segment Discussion

The following discussion of third quarter operating results focuses on revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's segments.

Hotel Franchising



2020

2019

% Change System size

748,200



758,400

(1) Global RevPAR $ 28.83

$ 45.23

(36)















Revenue (millions) $ 236

$ 379

(38) Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

117



195

(40)

The Company's franchised system, which included 8,500 rooms transferred from the hotel management segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, declined 1% globally. Excluding the transfer, franchised net rooms declined 2% globally, reflecting the Company's previously announced removal of non-compliant and brand detracting rooms, of which approximately 9,000 were removed during the second quarter and approximately 7,900 were removed during the third quarter.

RevPAR declined 36% globally, reflecting a 31% decline in the U.S. and a 50% decline internationally. On a comparable basis, which is in constant currency and excludes hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19, global RevPAR declined 33%, reflecting a 30% decline in the U.S. and a 43% decline internationally.

Revenues decreased $143 million compared to third quarter 2019 reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally, while a decline in adjusted EBITDA of $78 million was partially mitigated by cost containment initiatives and lower volume-related expenses.

Hotel Management



2020

2019

% Change System size

55,800



63,400

(12) Global RevPAR $ 34.34

$ 66.65

(48)













Revenue (millions) $ 101

$ 180

(44) Adjusted EBITDA (millions)

2



13

N/A

The Company's managed system globally decreased 12%, primarily reflecting the transfer of 8,500 rooms to the hotel franchising segment as a result of CorePoint Lodging asset sales. Excluding the transfer of rooms to the hotel franchising segment, the Company's managed system increased 2% primarily reflecting growth internationally, partially offset by the Company's previously announced removal of approximately 1,300 unprofitable management guarantee hotel rooms during the third quarter.

RevPAR declined 48% globally, including a 45% decline in the U.S. and a 56% decline internationally. On a comparable basis, which excludes hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19, global RevPAR declined 46%, including a 43% decline in the U.S. and a 51% decline internationally.

Revenues decreased $79 million compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, revenues were unchanged as the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally was offset by the absence of a $20 million fee credit recorded as a reduction to hotel-management revenues in the third quarter of 2019, which was considered transaction-related and therefore did not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA declined $11 million as the RevPAR impacts were partially mitigated by cost containment initiatives and lower volume-related expenses.

Development

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's hotel system of approximately 9,000 properties and 804,000 rooms declined 2% year-over-year. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company opened 76 hotels totaling 9,600 rooms, a year-over-year decline of 34% due to delays resulting from the pandemic.

As expected, the Company's global retention rate over the last twelve months declined to 92.6% compared to 94.9% during the same period last year due to the Company's removal of approximately 9,000 non-compliant master franchise rooms in China during the second quarter; and the Company's removal of approximately 9,200 additional non-compliant, unprofitable and brand detracting rooms in the third quarter.

The Company's development pipeline consisted of 1,400 hotels and approximately 185,000 rooms, a 3% decline year-over-year, or a 3% increase sequentially. Approximately 64% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 76% is new construction, of which 33% have broken ground.

Cash and Liquidity

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company's cash balance increased $71 million to $735 million, including the issuance of $500 million of senior unsecured notes bearing interest at 4.375%, the net proceeds of which were used in full to repay then-outstanding revolver borrowings. In addition, the Company made $10 million of special-item cash outlays, primarily reflecting COVID-19 related restructuring payments, during the third quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the total capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility was $501 million and the Company had approximately $1.2 billion in total liquidity.

Dividends

The Company paid common stock dividends of $7 million, or $0.08 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 96



$ 140



$ 250



$ 368

Marketing, reservation and loyalty 99



167



288



421

Management and other fees 12



12



50



88

License and other fees 21



35



63



97

Cost reimbursements 82



161



274



476

Other 27



45



79



111

Net revenues 337



560



1,004



1,561

















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 107



160



311



437

Operating 25



43



82



124

General and administrative 28



33



82



98

Cost reimbursements 82



161



274



476

Depreciation and amortization 24



26



73



81

Impairments, net —



—



206



45

Restructuring —



—



29



—

Transaction-related, net —



12



13



30

Separation-related —



—



1



22

Contract termination —



34



—



43

Total expenses 266



469



1,071



1,356

















Operating income/(loss) 71



91



(67)



205

Interest expense, net 29



25



83



76

















Income/(loss) before income taxes 42



66



(150)



129

Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 15



21



(25)



36

Net income/(loss) $ 27



$ 45



$ (125)



$ 93

















Earnings/(loss) per share













Basic $ 0.29



$ 0.47



$ (1.34)



$ 0.95

Diluted 0.29



0.47



(1.34)



0.95

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 93.3



96.2



93.4



97.0

Diluted 93.4



96.3



93.4



97.2



Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use these measures internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

























First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2020 $ 243



$ 182



$ 236



n/a

n/a

2019 269



331



379



300

1,279

2018 203



289



348



295

1,135

Adjusted EBITDA



















2020 $ 108



$ 83



$ 117



n/a

n/a

2019 113



162



195



151

622

2018 86



129



178



122

515





















Hotel Management



















Net revenues



















2020 $ 167



$ 76



$ 101



n/a

n/a

2019 197



201



180



190

768

2018 99



146



252



229

726

Adjusted EBITDA



















2020 $ 17



$ (4)



$ 2



n/a

n/a

2019 16



16



13



21

66

2018 16



8



5



18

47





















Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2020 $ —



$ —



$ —



n/a

n/a

2019 2



1



1



2

6

2018 —



—



4



3

7

Adjusted EBITDA



















2020 $ (18)



$ (16)



$ (18)



n/a

n/a

2019 (18)



(19)



(18)



(19)

(75)

2018 (10)



(12)



(17)



(15)

(55)





















Total Company



















Net revenues



















2020 $ 410



$ 258



$ 337



n/a

n/a

2019 468



533



560



492

2,053

2018 302



435



604



527

1,868

Net income/(loss)



















2020 $ 22



$ (174)



$ 27



n/a

n/a

2019 21



26



45



64

157

2018 39



21



58



43

162

Adjusted EBITDA



















2020 $ 107



$ 63



$ 101



n/a

n/a

2019 111



159



190



153

613

2018 92



125



166



125

507









NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 8 for definitions.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Operating activities





Net (loss)/income $ (125)



$ 93

Depreciation and amortization 73



81

Impairment (a) 209



45

Payment of tax liability assumed in La Quinta acquisition —



(188)

Working capital changes and other, net (100)



(22)

Net cash provided by operating activities 57



9

Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (23)



(35)

Other, net (1)



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities (24)



(37)

Financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings 1,244



—

Principal payments on long-term debt (522)



(12)

Debt issuance costs (10)



—

Capital contribution from former Parent —



68

Dividends to shareholders (45)



(84)

Repurchases of common stock (50)



(168)

Other, net (8)



(8)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 609



(204)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)



—

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 641



(232)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 94



366

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 735



$ 134









Free Cash Flow:





We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (b) $ 57



$ 9

Less: Property and equipment additions (23)



(35)

Free cash flow $ 34



$ (26)













(a) 2020 excludes $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (b) Includes special-item cash outlays of $58 million in 2020 and 2019, primarily relating to transaction-related and separation-related cash payments, as well as our restructuring initiatives. Additionally, 2019 includes $188 million of payments to tax authorities related to the La Quinta acquisition.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of

September 30, 2020

As of

December 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 735



$ 94

Trade receivables, net 324



304

Property and equipment, net 284



307

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,250



3,485

Other current and non-current assets 301



343

Total assets $ 4,894



$ 4,533









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Total debt $ 2,835



$ 2,122

Other current liabilities 360



441

Deferred income tax liabilities 323



387

Other non-current liabilities 413



371

Total liabilities 3,931



3,321

Total stockholders' equity 963



1,212

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,894



$ 4,533









Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2020 was as follows:







As of

September 30, 2020

As of

December 31, 2019



$750 million revolving credit facility (due May 2023) $ 234



$ —

Term loan (due May 2025) 1,558



1,568

5.375% senior unsecured notes (due April 2026) 495



494

4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 492



—

Finance leases 56



60

Total debt 2,835



2,122

Cash and cash equivalents 735



94

Net debt $ 2,100



$ 2,028









Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2020 matures as follows:











Amount Within 1 year



$ 21

Between 1 and 2 years



21

Between 2 and 3 years



255

Between 3 and 4 years



22

Between 4 and 5 years



1,500

Thereafter



1,016

Total



$ 2,835



Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020

2019

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 510,200



506,100



4,100



1%



International 320,800



303,800



17,000



6



Total 831,000



809,900



21,100



3























Additions

















United States 8,400



18,800



(10,400)



(55)



International 13,100



23,500



(10,400)



(44)



Total 21,500



42,300



(20,800)



(49)























Deletions

















United States (a) (20,900)



(15,700)



(5,200)



(33)



International (a)(b) (27,600)



(14,700)



(12,900)



(88)



Total (48,500)



(30,400)



(18,100)



(60)























Ending Room Count (September 30)

















United States 497,700



509,200



(11,500)



(2)



International 306,300



312,600



(6,300)



(2)



Total 804,000



821,800



(17,800)



(2%)

























As of September 30,

FY 2019 Royalty Contribution

2020

2019

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 253,000



261,200



(8,200)



(3%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 204,900



207,700



(2,800)



(1)



Extended Stay/Lifestyle 24,200



21,800



2,400



11



Upscale (a) 15,600



18,500



(2,900)



(16)



Total United States (a) 497,700



509,200



(11,500)



(2)

86%



















International

















Greater China (a)(b) 142,000



151,400



(9,400)



(6)

3 Rest of Asia Pacific (a) 27,000



25,300



1,700



7

1 Europe, the Middle East and Africa (a) 67,400



66,800



600



1

4 Canada 40,600



40,700



(100)



—

5 Latin America 29,300



28,400



900



3

1 Total International 306,300



312,600



(6,300)



(2)

14



















Global 804,000



821,800



(17,800)



(2%)

100%





































(a) 2020 reflects the global impact from the Company's removal of approximately 9,200 non-compliant, unprofitable and brand detracting rooms during the third quarter. (b) 2020 reflects the impact from the Company's removal of approximately 9,000 non-compliant master franchise rooms in China during the second quarter.

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (a) Regional RevPAR Growth













United States













Economy $ 33.86



$ 44.97



(25%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 38.74



58.96



(34)



Extended Stay/Lifestyle 38.35



72.78



(47)



Upscale 41.15



108.23



(62)



Total United States $ 36.31



$ 53.79



(32)



















International













Greater China $ 13.26



$ 18.60



(29)

(30%) Rest of Asia Pacific 18.59



40.52



(54)

(55) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 21.93



56.54



(61)

(62) Canada 33.01



62.18



(47)

(47) Latin America 6.84



33.60



(80)

(76) Total International $ 17.72



$ 35.63



(50)

(50)















Global $ 29.23



$ 46.94



(38%)

(38%)















Average Royalty Rate













United States 4.4%



4.5%



(10 bps)



International 2.1%



2.1%



—



Global 3.9%



3.8%



10 bps





















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (a) Regional RevPAR Growth













United States













Economy $ 27.87



$ 39.26



(29%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 33.34



54.19



(38)



Extended Stay/Lifestyle 35.51



68.59



(48)



Upscale 45.36



103.93



(56)



Total United States $ 30.99



$ 48.52



(36)



















International













Greater China $ 8.94



$ 18.32



(51)

(51%) Rest of Asia Pacific 17.87



37.38



(52)

(51) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 20.43



51.88



(61)

(60) Canada 25.28



47.86



(47)

(47) Latin America 12.87



34.08



(62)

(56) Total International $ 14.69



$ 32.39



(55)

(54)















Global $ 24.73



$ 42.46



(42%)

(41%)















Average Royalty Rate













United States 4.5%



4.5%



—



International 2.2%



2.1%



10 bps



Global 4.0%



3.8%



20 bps















(a) Excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS



















First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising





















Global RevPAR



















2020

$ 25.90



$ 17.05



$ 28.83



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 33.76



$ 42.04



$ 45.23



$ 34.51



$ 38.91



2018

$ 32.34



$ 41.07



$ 46.34



$ 35.39



$ 38.86



U.S. RevPAR





















2020

$ 31.43



$ 23.19



$ 36.06



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 37.69



$ 48.65



$ 51.93



$ 37.96



$ 44.09



2018

$ 34.20



$ 46.17



$ 52.36



$ 38.92



$ 43.04



International RevPAR

















2020

$ 17.39



$ 7.66



$ 17.39



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 27.56



$ 31.59



$ 34.79



$ 29.15



$ 30.80



2018

$ 29.39



$ 32.85



$ 36.42



$ 29.68



$ 32.09



Global Rooms (a)



















2020

769,000



754,700



748,200



n/a



n/a



2019

745,300



751,300



758,400



770,200



770,200



2018

697,300



725,700



731,200



742,800



742,800



U.S. Rooms (a)





















2020

463,900



460,200



459,600



n/a



n/a



2019

454,900



457,600



460,100



464,600



464,600



2018

424,500



450,900



451,100



453,900



453,900



International Rooms (a)

















2020

305,100



294,500



288,600



n/a



n/a



2019

290,400



293,700



298,300



305,600



305,600



2018

272,800



274,700



280,100



288,900



288,900

























Hotel Management



















Global RevPAR



















2020

$ 50.00



$ 20.67



$ 34.34



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 63.25



$ 66.67



$ 66.65



$ 59.19



$ 64.01



2018

$ 77.61



$ 76.52



$ 68.53



$ 61.00



$ 68.72



U.S. RevPAR





















2020

$ 54.35



$ 23.21



$ 39.12



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 65.58



$ 71.61



$ 70.75



$ 60.89



$ 67.32



2018

$ 94.28



$ 87.43



$ 71.95



$ 61.43



$ 72.76



International RevPAR

















2020

$ 38.07



$ 13.78



$ 23.16



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 55.12



$ 49.53



$ 52.49



$ 53.67



$ 52.69



2018

$ 61.82



$ 55.08



$ 55.19



$ 59.36



$ 57.84



Global Rooms (b)



















2020

59,300



58,200



55,800



n/a



n/a



2019

66,800



65,200



63,400



60,800



60,800



2018

25,700



66,700



67,000



67,200



67,200



U.S. Rooms (b)





















2020

42,900



41,800



38,100



n/a



n/a



2019

51,700



50,700



49,100



45,600



45,600



2018

12,800



53,400



53,300



52,200



52,200



International Rooms

















2020

16,400



16,400



17,700



n/a



n/a



2019

15,100



14,500



14,300



15,200



15,200



2018

12,900



13,300



13,700



15,000



15,000



Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





























First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2020

$ 27.68



$ 17.31



$ 29.23



n/a

n/a

2019

$ 36.21



$ 44.06



$ 46.94



$ 36.36



$ 40.92



2018

$ 33.95



$ 42.95



$ 48.21



$ 37.54



$ 40.80



U.S. RevPAR





















2020

$ 33.45



$ 23.19



$ 36.31



n/a

n/a

2019

$ 40.56



$ 50.98



$ 53.79



$ 40.09



$ 46.39



2018

$ 35.91



$ 48.50



$ 54.42



$ 41.28



$ 45.30



International RevPAR

















2020

$ 18.45



$ 7.96



$ 17.72



n/a

n/a

2019

$ 28.92



$ 32.47



$ 35.63



$ 30.29



$ 31.85



2018

$ 30.90



$ 33.89



$ 37.31



$ 31.08



$ 33.31



Global Rooms



















2020

828,300



812,900



804,000



n/a

n/a

2019

812,100



816,600



821,800



831,000



831,000



2018

723,000



792,300



798,300



809,900



809,900



U.S. Rooms





















2020

506,800



502,000



497,700



n/a

n/a

2019

506,600



508,300



509,200



510,200



510,200



2018

437,200



504,300



504,500



506,100



506,100



International Rooms



















2020

321,500



310,900



306,300



n/a

n/a

2019

305,500



308,300



312,600



320,800



320,800



2018

285,800



288,000



293,800



303,800



303,800





















NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Beginning with the second quarter of 2018, results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales.

(a) Second quarter 2018 reflects the addition of 48,200 La Quinta rooms (46,300 U.S. and 1,900 international) acquired in May 2018 and the deletion of 21,300 Knights Inn rooms (20,100 U.S. and 1,200 international) divested in May 2018. (b) Second quarter 2018 reflects the addition of 40,400 La Quinta rooms in the U.S. acquired in May 2018.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year 2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22



$ (174)



$ 27









Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 9



(48)



15









Depreciation and amortization 25



25



24









Interest expense, net 25



28



29









Stock-based compensation expense 4



5



5









Impairments, net (a) —



206



—









Restructuring costs (b) 13



16



—









Transaction-related expenses, net (c) 8



5



—









Separation-related expenses (d) 1



—



—









Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —



—



1









Adjusted EBITDA $ 107



$ 63



$ 101





























2019

Net income $ 21



$ 26



$ 45



$ 64



$ 157

Provision for income taxes 5



10



21



14



50

Depreciation and amortization 29



27



26



28



109

Interest expense, net 24



26



25



25



100

Stock-based compensation expense 3



4



4



4



15

Impairment, net (f) —



45



—



—



45

Contract termination costs (g) —



9



34



(1)



42

Restructuring costs (h) —



—



—



8



8

Transaction-related expenses, net (c) 7



11



12



10



40

Separation-related expenses (d) 21



1



—



—



22

Transaction-related item (i) —



—



20



—



20

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1



—



3



1



5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 111



$ 159



$ 190



$ 153



$ 613





















2018

Net income $ 39



$ 21



$ 58



$ 43



$ 162

Provision for income taxes 16



8



23



14



61

Depreciation and amortization 19



22



30



29



99

Interest expense, net 1



10



24



25



60

Stock-based compensation expense 3



1



3



2



9

Transaction-related expenses, net (c) 2



28



7



(1)



36

Separation-related expenses (d) 12



35



17



14



77

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —



—



4



(1)



3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 92



$ 125



$ 166



$ 125



$ 507























NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. (a) Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (b) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19. (c) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of La Quinta. (d) Represents costs associated with our spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (e) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (f) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (g) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (h) Represents a charge focused on enhancing our organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations. (i) Represents the one-time fee credit related to our agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Diluted EPS $ 0.29



$ 0.47



$ (1.34)



$ 0.95

















Net income/(loss) $ 27



$ 45



$ (125)



$ 93

















Adjustments:













Impairments, net —



—



206



45

Restructuring costs —



—



29



—

Transaction-related expenses, net —



12



13



30

Separation-related expenses —



—



1



22

Contract termination costs —



34



—



43

Transaction-related item —



20



—



20

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries 1



3



2



4

Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 9



9



28



28

Total adjustments before tax 10



78



279



192

Income tax provision (b) 3



17



65



46

Total adjustments after tax 7



61



214



146

Adjusted net income $ 34



$ 106



$ 89



$ 239

Adjustments - EPS impact 0.07



0.63



2.30



1.51

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.36



$ 1.10



$ 0.96



$ 2.46

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 93.4



96.3



93.5



97.2













(a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income (loss) statement. (b) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related) and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income (loss) excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Comparable RevPAR: Represents RevPAR in constant currency and excluding hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19 for the period closed and the comparable prior-year period. The use of the term "comparable" or "comparable basis" herein in connection with RevPAR refers to the defined term Comparable RevPAR.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

