Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to Debut New Dolce Hotel and Winery in Texas Hill Country

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) – the world's largest hotel franchising company with more than 9,200 hotels in over 80 countries – today announced the signing of a new-construction Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham® hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas.

The new hotel is owned by the Baxter Family, founders of Fiesta Winery®, and will be managed by Wyndham's management arm. The new construction hotel will be situated on 70 acres adjacent to a Fiesta Winery and will offer 150 rooms with approximately 9,000 square feet of event space, including a tasting room. Expected to break ground in early 2020, it will be the first Dolce by Wyndham hotel in Texas.

"With millions of visitors each year, Texas Hill Country - with a vibrant culture influenced by its German roots celebrating dining, live music, art and historic museums, shopping and its scenic wineries - has become one of the fastest-growing U.S. vacations spots for travelers," said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "It's the perfect destination for Dolce Hotels & Resorts by Wyndham as we continue to expand the brand to top travel spots for groups, special events, meetings and vacationers looking for curated experiences in inspiring surroundings around the world."

An hour's drive from both Austin and San Antonio, the new destination hotel and winery will be set in Fredericksburg, in the heart of Texas wine country, near restaurants, retail shops and scenic lakefront landscapes. Fredericksburg, originally settled by German immigrants in the 1840s, retains much of its German architecture, culture and tradition alongside modern upscale dining and shopping as well as a burgeoning art scene and growing wine industry.

Dolce by Wyndham is designed to inspire creativity, with state-of-the-art meeting spaces, artisan cuisine and dynamic activities in breathtaking surroundings. The brand is enhancing its portfolio for groups and meetings around the world with new hotels in Hanoi, Vietnam; Versailles, France; Akti, Greece; and Copenhagen and Arhaus, Denmark. Earlier this year, Dolce hotels around the world debuted a new signature amenity: Due by Dolce handcrafted biscotti, a recipe created by one of the brand's world-class chefs to inspire guests to savor every moment.

Fiesta Winery was first created on Baxter Ranch, land that has been passed down through the Baxter family for more than six generations, along the Colorado River. Today, Fiesta Winery continues to expand its production of superior, handcrafted wine within the Texas Hill Country region, rooted in family values and passion for the art of winemaking.

Dolce by Wyndham hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' award-winning loyalty program, offering over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, club resorts and vacation rental properties globally.

About Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham

Inspirational environments foster big ideas. That's the philosophy behind Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham®. A curated collection of unique destinations, Dolce redefined modern meetings using creative spaces, state-of-the-art technology, nourishing food and beverage programs and inspired activities. From Napa Valley to Provence, Dolce's breathtaking locations provide the backdrop to incredible travel experiences, whether in a meeting or relaxing at its award-winning golf courses, rejuvenating spas and nearby world-famous wineries. In addition to streamlining the planning process with its Complete Meetings Package (CMP), Dolce offers planners who are members of Wyndham Rewards the opportunity to take advantage of go meetSM. Casual and professional planners can earn one point for every dollar spent on qualifying revenue, with no minimum spend and no maximum point limit.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

