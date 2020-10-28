Wyndham Rewards Awards Over 45,000 Essential Frontline Workers with a Free Night Stay

The latest initiative under Wyndham's ongoing #EverydayHeroes campaign, the points are being sent to any health care worker, police officer, teacher, truck driver, construction worker or other essential worker who opted into the campaign at www.wyndhamrewards.com/heroes prior to 11:59 p.m. ET on October 27, 2020.

"Throughout this pandemic, it's our essential frontline workers who have helped keep us all safe and our Nation running," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "On this National First Responders Day, we want to honor their hard work and continued sacrifice. Whether it's with a quick overnight getaway or a week-long escape, our hope is that these points, combined with the added perks of Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, help to make their next trip not only more attainable, but more enjoyable too. They've earned it."

Wyndham launched its #EverydayHeroes campaign this past April as a way to recognize and say thank you to those on the frontlines of the pandemic—many of whom continue to travel as a necessary function of their job. Through the campaign, eligible workers are able to receive a complimentary instant upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, which comes with added perks like late checkout, a preferred room and accelerated earning.

Points are being distributed today via email and must be claimed by November 18, 2020. Once claimed, recipients have 18 months to redeem. While workers must have opted into the campaign before today to receive the points, those who have yet to do so can still claim their complimentary Gold membership, thanks to an extension of the campaign through December 31, 2020. For more information, including full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/heroes.

As the travel landscape continues to evolve in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of the Company's hotels remain open and are welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on UsSM initiative. The Company has also extended current Wyndham Rewards member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through the end of this year. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of over 9,000 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

