Wyndham Rewards Expands PGA TOUR Presence, Introduces New $10 Million Bonus Raising the Stakes for Players Heading into the Wyndham Championship and FedExCup Playoffs

A new $10 million bonus to be split among the PGA TOUR's top 10 regular season finishers, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is designed to add a new layer of drama over the course of the regular season, which culminates with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.

While Wyndham has been a proud sponsor of the Wyndham Championship since 2007, this year marked the first year that Wyndham Rewards took the role of proud title sponsor following the split of Wyndham Worldwide into two separate public companies earlier this year: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchise company, and Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company and North America's largest professionally managed rental business.

"The Wyndham Championship plays a pivotal role in the regular season as it's the last chance players have to secure a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs," said Eliot Hamlisch, vice president and leader of the Wyndham Rewards program. "In joining with the PGA TOUR to introduce the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, we're not only elevating the significance of our own tournament, but also placing a premium on great golf all season long. What's more, as the world's most generous rewards program, we couldn't think of a more fitting way to recognize the PGA TOUR's best of the best than by saying, 'You've earned this.'"

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 leader will earn a prize of $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up, with decreasing amounts based on position from there. The 10th place finisher will receive $500,000. News of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 was shared at a PGA TOUR press event earlier today, as the organization kicks off the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. The announcement was complemented with the introduction of a simplified, strokes-based scoring system for the TOUR Championship beginning next season, and the doubling of the total FedExCup bonus pool available to players, which now totals $70 million, inclusive of the prize money from the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

About Wyndham Rewards

Consistently named a best travel rewards program by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night - the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at more than 8,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE :WH ) properties, as well as tens of thousands of vacation club resorts, affiliated resorts and vacation rentals worldwide in partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE :WYND ). Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament's social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

