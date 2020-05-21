Wyndham Rewards Extends Partnership with Caesars Rewards, Offers Exclusive Perks through 2021

Through the affiliation, Wyndham Rewards members have the ability to earn and redeem points at participating Caesars Rewards destinations across the U.S. and Canada when they book direct through Wyndham channels. They also have the option to transfer Wyndham Rewards points to Caesars Rewards credits, or vice versa, at a 1:1 ratio, up to 30,000 points per year. Additionally, Platinum and Diamond members of both programs may match to the corresponding level of their non-primary program—Platinum to Platinum, Diamond to Diamond—while Caesars Rewards Seven Stars members may match to Wyndham Rewards Diamond.

"As the travel landscape continues to evolve, it's more important than ever that we continue to connect our members with best-in-class partners and benefits while letting them know that when they're ready to travel, we'll be ready to welcome them," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president of loyalty and revenue optimization for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Access to Caesars Rewards benefits provides our members exciting and diverse gaming, hospitality and entertainment options."

"Caesars Rewards continues to set the standard for loyalty within gaming and entertainment, including collaboration with likeminded partners to further elevate member benefits," said Chris Holdren, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Caesars Entertainment. "With Wyndham Rewards, our members are able to make their travels even more rewarding, thanks to Wyndham's unparalleled portfolio of properties and generous rewards."

Wyndham Rewards champions the everyday traveler with a program that is simple, flexible and generous. Those values become even more important in times of uncertainty, and as members consider future plans in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham continues to update its policies worldwide to provide increased travel flexibility—relaxing cancellation policies, extending membership benefits and delaying points expiration.

For more information on the partnership between Wyndham Rewards and Caesars Rewards, including details on how to book, transfer points or status match, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/caesars.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 83 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC) (Nasdaq: CZR) is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. CEC is mainly comprised of the following three entities: the majority owned operating subsidiary Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, wholly owned Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties and Caesars Growth Properties, in which we hold a variable economic interest. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, 75 years ago, CEC has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 49 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. CEC's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. CEC's portfolio also includes the London Clubs International Limited family of casinos. CEC is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. CEC is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

