Wyndham Rewards Named Best Hotel Loyalty Program in USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous guest rewards program spanning more than 25,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, has been named this year's best hotel loyalty program in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The award marks a total of nearly 70 accolades for the program in a little more than three years.

Wyndham Rewards was nominated by a panel of industry experts, including editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com, as well as other expert contributors and won the competition after USA TODAY readers had four weeks to vote online daily for their favorite program. Wyndham Rewards has received similar accolades for its co-branded credit card in recent years, the Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card, which was named Best Co-Brand Credit Card in both 2016 and 2017.

"This latest award is a testament to the work we've done creating a simple and generous guest rewards program that truly works for the everyday traveler," said Eliot Hamlisch, vice president of worldwide loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "We're incredibly grateful to the more than 59 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members who helped make this happen and remain committed now, more than ever, to our mission of making hotel travel possible for all."

Centered on the notion that a great rewards program can be generous without being overly complicated, Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel rewards program to offer members a flat-redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room, per night at any of its redemption offerings around the world. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and, through four different member levels, can unlock additional perks, like late check-out and a preferred room, after as few as five nights.

Wyndham Rewards members can currently save 15% off or more, plus earn 100 Wyndham Rewards bonus points, when they book and pay for their stay at least seven days in advance at any participating Wyndham Rewards hotel. For full terms and conditions, or to book, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Consistently named a best travel rewards program by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at more than 8,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) properties, as well as tens of thousands of vacation club resorts, affiliated resorts and vacation rentals worldwide in partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND). Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®



About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with more than 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 59 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

