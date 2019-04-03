Wyndham Rewards Welcomes La Quinta, Unveils New Benefits for Military Members and Spouses

A Faster Way to Free Nights – With the introduction of three distinct redemptions tiers, free nights ( go free SM ) now start at just 7,500 points per bedroom per night (half their previous redemption cost) at nearly 3,000 hotels while points + cash award nights ( go fast SM ) now start at just 1,500 points per bedroom per night, plus some cash.

"We're incredibly excited about what these enhancements mean for our members, as they're a direct response to what they told us they value most," said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president of worldwide loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "As champions of the everyday traveler, our goal is to deliver a simple, generous program that offers rich, meaningful rewards alongside one of the largest, most diverse redemption portfolios in the world."

Earn on Everyday Purchases, Redeem for Incredible Rewards

In addition to the above benefits, starting today, members can take advantage of new and expanded partners making it easier than ever to earn and redeem points outside of hotel stays. Whether it's shopping for a new spring jacket or filling up at the pump, Wyndham Rewards is encouraging members to go for itSM, making the most of everyday purchases, earning and redeeming points toward incredible rewards. Among the many ways members will be able to earn and redeem:

Shopping – Earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when shopping online through WyndhamRewards.com with select retailers, including popular brands like Target ® , Apple ® and Home Depot ® . Plus, redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, air travel, car rentals and more.

Coming in the next few weeks:

Tours and Experiences – Earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when booking tours and experiences online through WyndhamRewards.com with Viator and redeem points for tours and experiences starting at around 1,500 points.

– Earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when booking tours and experiences online through WyndhamRewards.com with Viator and redeem points for tours and experiences starting at around 1,500 points. Food Delivery – Earn 250 points with every DoorDash order placed through www.wyndhamrewards.com . Plus, new DoorDash customers can earn 2,000 bonus points on their first order.

To learn more about the above Wyndham Rewards enhancements, including full details on new ways to earn and redeem, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. A complete listing of Wyndham Rewards hotels, along with their newly assigned redemption tiers, is available at www.wyndhamrewards.com/locations.

