Wynk™ Launches THC & Seltzer in Maine

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynk ™ THC & Seltzer is now available in Maine for "canna-curious" folks looking for the low-key, chill vibe that can be achieved with a microdosed 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. In all-natural flavors like Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each 8.4-ounce can of Wynk has zero calories and promises a light, relaxing buzz without the hangover usually associated with the overly-sweet hard seltzers currently in the market. Product will be available for both medical patients and +21 consumers.

Wynk

In addition to hitting dispensary shelves in Maine this month, Wynk is available in four other states including Arizona, Massachusetts, Missouri and Ohio with launches planned into additional medicinal and recreational states by the end of 2021 and early in 2022.

Wynk is partnering with AfterGlow Edible Co. to exclusively produce and sell Wynk THC & Seltzer in Maine. AfterGlow, an innovative, handcrafted edible company based in Maine, will distribute through its relationships with the state's dispensaries.

Wynk's microdose of 2.5mg THC and 2.5mg CBD ensures a mellow experience with an onset time of about 10-15 minutes. "THC microdosing is a way to achieve a relaxed feeling without an extreme high," says Susan Silver, Wynk's vice president of marketing. "We've balanced the ratio of THC and CBD and put it into a refreshing beverage that gives cannabis newbies or anyone curious about alcohol alternatives that perfect feeling of relaxation in one sippable little can."

Consumers can find their nearest Wynk dispensary with the company's store locator.

To learn more about Wynk THC & seltzer, visit www.drinkwynk.com or follow them on Instagram at @drinkwynk .

About Wynk:

Wynk is the most widely distributed THC & Seltzer in the US. Founded by Casey Parzych, Shawn Sheehan and Angus Rittenburg, who always dreamed of crafting a delicious, microdosed beverage that actually helps people unwind, without the hangover. Wynk is made with all-natural flavors and a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD with zero calories. For more information, please visit: www.drinkwynk.com or follow them on Instagram at @drinkwynk .

Contact:

Madeleine Meyer

5735351761

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynk