Wynk THC and CBD Infused Seltzers Arrive to Great Fanfare in New Mexico

PENNSBURG, Pa. and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynk THC & Seltzer, the most widely distributed cannabis seltzer beverage in the United States, has announced availability throughout New Mexico. Through a partnership with Everest Cannabis Co., Wynk's delicious, microdose products are available now for medical consumers in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Las Cruces, and will be made available to recreational users on April 1, 2022.

"Consumers, especially those new to cannabis, are discovering that microdosing a THC and CBD blend is a great way to experience a gently relaxed feeling," commented Casey Parzych, Co-Founder and President of Wynk. "Because Wynk is fast-acting, the experience feels similar to enjoying alcohol-based hard seltzer, but without the super sweet flavor, alcohol, calories, or hangover."

Featuring all-natural flavors of Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each 8.4 ounce can of Wynk has a 1:1 ratio of 2.5 milligrams of THC and CBD and delivers a light, relaxing buzz that is felt in under fifteen minutes and lasts for around ninety minutes.

"We are thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind product to New Mexicans. Wynk's fast-acting delivery of THC in a delicious seltzer is just what's needed in our upcoming adult-use market," commented Trishelle Kirk, CEO of Everest Cannabis Co.

About Wynk:

Wynk, available in eight states, is the most widely distributed THC & seltzer beverage in the United States. The expertly crafted product was created to provide consumers with a delicious, microdosed beverage that delivers a better way to unwind. Wynk has zero calories and is made with all-natural flavors and a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. To learn more, please visit www.drinkwynk.com . To find Wynk products, please visit https://drinkwynk.com/pages/store-locator .

About Everest Cannabis Co:

Everest Cannabis Co. is a locally owned and operated New Mexico company investing in the community by using local vendors and long-standing sustainable cultivation methods, packaging, and other business practices throughout the organization. Our hand-crafted cannabis is grown in true living organic soil with natural nutrients to protect the plants, allowing us to avoid use of harmful pesticides. Since 2016, we have been producing many cannabis-derived products in Albuquerque, including salves, beverages, baked goods, and vaporizers. Our cultivation and production facilities serve the entire state through our nine retail locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and more. Everest Cannabis Co. employs over 100 New Mexicans, offering the highest-quality cannabis to all our guests while adhering to our core values of compassion, sustainability and integrity.

