Wynn Golf Club Launches Exclusive Golf Vacation Offer With Ship Sticks

Deluxe accommodations at Wynn Las Vegas or Encore

Complimentary room upgrades on select room types

One round of golf at Wynn Golf Club

20% savings on shipping with Ship Sticks offering door-to-door service that makes traveling with golf clubs and luggage convenient, safe, and reliable

Choice of $100 credit for dining or use at The Spa at Wynn

credit for dining or use at The Spa at Wynn Full terms and conditions can be found here

To book the Wynn and Ship Sticks Golf Retreat visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/offers

The Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship course designed by legendary golf course architect Tom Fazio, offers players a challenging and entertaining experience from the first drive to the last putt. The course sits on 129 acres of the resort's private backyard, with eight all-new holes and 10 reimagined holes following a redesign by Fazio in 2019. Lush landscapes unique to desert golf include several water features and streams, 100,000 shrubs, and 7,000 mature trees, many of which date back to the 1950s when the land was home to the historic Desert Inn Golf Club.

Par is 70 with a total yardage that stretches from 4,810 to 6,722 with a choice of four tees. A new 6,500-square-foot practice putting green sits adjacent to the first tee, along with a netted full swing warm-up area. The signature 18th hole culminates on a green framed by a 35-foot-tall by 100-foot-wide waterfall for a truly spectacular finish.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world, and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

About Ship Sticks

Founded in 2011, Ship Sticks is the world's premier, white-glove golf club shipping service. Trusted by more than 3,500 world-class golf facilities, Ship Sticks has assisted customers in shipping their gear over 1 billion miles worldwide, utilizing dependable shipping networks such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL. Ship Sticks has won Golf Digest Editors' Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" six years in a row. The service provides an affordable, on-time, door-to-door shipping service designed to eliminate the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport. The hassle-free service will pick up your golf clubs and luggage directly from your home, office, country club, or resort and deliver them to your destination. As a company created by golfers, for golfers, Ship Sticks makes traveling with golf clubs and luggage safe and reliable with unmatched convenience. For more information visit www.shipsticks.com.

