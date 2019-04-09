Wynn Las Vegas Announces Exclusive Partnership With The h.wood Group

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas announced today an exclusive partnership with Los Angeles-based hospitality company, The h.wood Group to introduce famed restaurant and supper-club concept, Delilah, to the resort. Slated to open in the spring of 2020, the Hollywood hotspot will take over the luxury resort's Chairman's Salon. The joint venture, led by nightlife luminaries John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group together with Alex Cordova of Wynn Nightlife, will further heighten the nightlife and social dining experience in Las Vegas.

"We have always been attracted to the magical vibe of Las Vegas, expanding our brand to the Wynn is a perfect fit. They have been consistent leaders and innovators of the Vegas experience and The h.wood Group is proud to be part of their legacy," says John Terzian and Brian Toll, Founders of The h.wood Group.

"Wynn strives to bring its guests unique and notable experiences. This partnership with The h.wood Group represents our commitment to that core idea. We are at the forefront of luxury and innovation, and this relationship will only further cement that standard," says Alex Cordova, Wynn Nightlife Managing Partner.

ABOUT WYNN NIGHTLIFE

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Together, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand electronic dance music DJs.



XS Nightclub, one of the most renowned nightlife venues in the world, has continuously been named the top grossing nightclub in the U.S. by Nightclub & Bar's Top 100 list, and was the first venue to ever achieve the honor five times. The 40,000 square foot mega-club features state-of-the-art technology and more than 10,000 individual light sources which illuminate the venue – complementing the intricate décor, large circular dance floor and 170 luxe VIP tables and outdoor cabanas.



At Encore Beach Club, guests can enjoy 55,000 square feet of tropical oasis, including three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, 32 private bungalows and cabanas, plush daybeds, a showcase DJ booth and top-of-the-line audio system. Once the sun goes down, XS NightSwim and Encore Beach Club at Night are home to popular seasonal pool parties.

ABOUT THE H.WOOD GROUP

The h.wood Group is a global hospitality firm based in Los Angeles, California. Independently owned and operated, The h.wood Group's restaurant, nightlife, and events divisions manage restaurants, nightlife and hotel venues across the world. The brand includes restaurant concepts The NICE GUY, Delilah, SLAB, Mason and Petite Taqueria, hospitality venues Blind Dragon, Bootsy Bellows, Poppy, The Peppermint Club, SHOREbar, 40 LOVE and FOUND Hotels. The h.wood Group's Events Division has been responsible for premier events globally, from Los Angeles to New York, London to Monte Carlo, and has received multiple awards and international recognition for its design and execution.

