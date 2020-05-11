Wynn Las Vegas Joins The ALL IN Challenge To Help Fight Food Insecurity

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts is going all out for the ALL IN Challenge, the celebrated fundraiser started by Michael Rubin, Founder and Executive Chairman of Fanatics, that is dedicated to fighting food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19. Challenged by Rubin himself, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox created the most exclusive Wynn Las Vegas VIP package ever produced. To increase donations the package is available as an auction item as well as a sweepstakes item, for two winners in total.

"I accept the ALL IN challenge and I am 'all in' to help defeat food insecurity in America," said Maddox. "Wynn Las Vegas may be closed, but it won't always be, and when it's time to come back, I believe Las Vegas will be bigger, bolder, and more audacious than ever. We're offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Wynn that is an invitation to become Las Vegas royalty."

Wynn's ALL IN package offers a curated collection of the resort's most exclusive luxuries, including some that money can't typically buy. With a private jet for six people to a stay in an invitation-only villa to meeting a Wynn headliner, the lucky winners will make unforgettable memories while helping people in need. One hundred percent of funds raised will go to Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund, which is directly benefitting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

With more than $38 million raised to date, the ALL IN Challenge is aiming to become the largest digital fundraising movement in history by bringing together preeminent entertainers, athletes, business titans, and more to donate prized possessions or create once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

For the full auction listing and terms please visit: https://www.fanatics.com/giftcards/become-vegas-royalty-2-night-deluxe-villa-stay-for-6-at-wynn-las-vegas/o-21618943+p-4743443754035+z-9-1206276716?_ref=p-SRP:m-GRID:i-r4c0:po-12

For the full sweepstakes listing and terms please visit: https://www.fanatics.com/giftcards/become-vegas-royalty-2-night-deluxe-villa-stay-for-6-at-wynn-las-vegas/o-21508987+p-369888799510+z-8-1206276716?_ref=p-SRP:m-GRID:i-r3c2:po-11

About Wynn Resorts COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is committed to supporting its home communities impacted by COVID-19 with relief efforts that fill financial and supply chain gaps where it matters the most. To date, The Company has procured and donated more than $3 million worth of financial aid, personal protective equipment, food and prepared meals, and essential cleaning and hygiene supplies to dozens of health care facilities and local nonprofit organizations throughout Las Vegas and Boston. This includes more than 245,000 N95-equivalent respirator masks, 730,000 surgical masks, and 580,000 pairs of medical gloves to hospitals, nursing homes, and law enforcement agencies; $125,000 in funds and $950,000 worth of food including 21,000 prepared meals to local food banks; and $100,000 in funds to domestic violence shelters.

Most recently, the Company launched its new Virtual Volunteer program, an innovative digital platform that connects more than 15,000 Wynn employees under stay-at-home orders to hundreds of online volunteer opportunities. The donation and volunteer strategies follow an extensive financial protection plan implemented by Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox that ensures all Wynn employees in North America will continue to receive their full wage, including their average tip, through May 31, 2020.

For more on Wynn Resorts ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts and additional health and safety measures please visit www.WynnInfo.com.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts