Wynn Las Vegas Reopens With Full Five-Star Experience

To celebrate, the resort has created a range of exclusive vacation packages offering guests what they love most about Las Vegas, all conveniently available under one roof. From relaxing poolside or playing a round on Wynn's championship golf course during the day, to world-class fine-dining and entertainment options well into the evening, the packages combine the very best of Wynn's glamour, luxury, and excitement.

For peace of mind, a health and safety plan has been instated that is considered the gold standard in the hospitality industry, which can be viewed here.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

