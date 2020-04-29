Wynn Resorts and University Medical Center Announce Partnership For Expanded COVID-19 Testing

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) and University Medical Center (UMC) announced a unique partnership today, which will allow all employees of Wynn Las Vegas to have access to testing for the COVID-19 virus at no cost to the employee.

UMC's investment in a new lab has increased the capacity to perform thousands of tests per day. Wynn employees will initially have direct access to COVID-19 testing at UMC designated locations in Las Vegas beginning the week of May 4th.

As the Company works with government officials to determine an opening date for Wynn Las Vegas, it will set up on-site testing in coordination with UMC for employees. This will ensure that Wynn employees that would like to be tested will have access to reliable and accurate COVID-19 testing well in advance and leading up to the opening of the resort.

"We are extremely proud to be able to share UMC's laboratory and testing capabilities with our neighbors at Wynn Resorts. A vibrant tourism destination relies on our expert healthcare system to care for all who live in and visit Las Vegas, and we look forward to working alongside Wynn Resorts to bring us all back together again," said UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling.

Wynn also announced that 70 team members from its Wynn Teleservices Call Center will assist the Clark County Commission with its ramped up contact tracing efforts.

"The sense of shared responsibility among partners such as University Medical Center and the Southern Nevada Health District to create a safe environment for our community, and in turn the tourists who will return to Las Vegas, has been absolutely remarkable," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "This enhanced testing capability and expanded contact tracing, combined with newly available tracking of benchmarks, are exactly the tools we need to keep our employees safe, our community secure, and eventually welcome tourists back to Las Vegas."

About Wynn Resorts COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is committed to supporting its home communities impacted by COVID-19 with relief efforts that fill financial and supply chain gaps where it matters the most. To date, The Company has procured and donated more than $3 million worth of financial aid, personal protective equipment, food and prepared meals, and essential cleaning and hygiene supplies to dozens of health care facilities and local nonprofit organizations throughout Las Vegas and Boston. This includes more than 245,000 N95-equivalent respirator masks, 730,000 surgical masks, and 580,000 pairs of medical gloves to hospitals, nursing homes, and law enforcement agencies; $125,000 in funds and $950,000 worth of food including 21,000 prepared meals to local food banks; and $100,000 in funds to domestic violence shelters.

Most recently, the Company launched its new Virtual Volunteer program, an innovative digital platform that connects more than 15,000 Wynn employees under stay-at-home orders to hundreds of online volunteer opportunities. The donation and volunteer strategies follow an extensive financial protection plan implemented by Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox that ensures all Wynn employees in North America will continue to receive their full wage, including their average tip, through May 15, 2020.

For more on Wynn Resorts ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts and additional health and safety measures please visit www.WynnInfo.com .

