Wynn Resorts Announces Changes to Executive Team

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) today announced several changes to its senior executive team, including the return of experienced resort executive Marilyn Spiegel as the President of Wynn Las Vegas. Ms. Spiegel previously served as president of the Las Vegas resort from 2010 to 2013. She will replace Maurice Wooden, who has elected to step down as the resort's president at year-end.

"I am very pleased that Marilyn will return to lead the team at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. "Our company's legendary service and guest experiences call for someone who truly understands our brand and appreciates what it means to our guests and employees. Marilyn not only shares that understanding, she helped to create it. Her deep experience in Human Resources and knowledge of what it takes to deliver the Wynn promise, make her the ideal person to lead Wynn Las Vegas into the future."

Ms. Spiegel's career has included leadership in Human Resources, development, marketing and operations. Before joining Wynn Las Vegas for the first time in 2010, Ms. Spiegel served as President of five different Caesars Entertainment-owned resort brands in Las Vegas. She also served as corporate Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Harrah's Entertainment from 1999 to 2003. Most recently, Ms. Spiegel served on the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment and consulted in Human Resource matters for emerging technology companies.

"Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are recognized globally for creating outstanding guest experiences," said Marilyn Spiegel. "Without question, that success is driven by the employees. The Wynn team is the most talented in our industry – I eagerly look forward to working with them again."

Maurice Wooden, who has been President of Wynn Las Vegas since 2013, announced he was stepping down from his current position. Mr. Wooden led numerous resorts and departments during the course of a nearly 30-year career in the industry. Under Mr. Wooden's leadership, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore continued to set the highest standards for guest service, including maintaining its luxury rating of Five Stars from Forbes Travel Guide, and setting records for profitability among casino resorts in North America.

In addition, the company has appointed Scott Moore as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Moore comes to the company with extensive experience in digital marketing, omni-channel consumer engagement, brand development and accelerating growth. Previously, Mr. Moore served as a Chief Marketing Officer at Best Buy where he led marketing activities for the company across all brands, categories, and channels. He began his marketing career at Fallon, producing award winning work for brands such as Time Magazine, PBS, and The Coca Cola Company. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Augeo which delivers loyalty and engagement solutions for customers, employees, and membership organizations.

Additionally, Michael Weaver, has been appointed Chief Communications Officer. Mr. Weaver has been with Wynn Resorts since 2011, having served in various leadership positions in marketing, branding, communications and development.

The appointments of Ms. Spiegel, Mr. Moore and Mr. Weaver will become effective January 2, 2019.

Wynn Resorts has also recently made leadership changes to its Legal and Human Resources departments:

Ellen Whittemore was recently named General Counsel of Wynn Resorts. Ms. Whittemore has more than 30 years of experience in gaming law in Nevada , previously representing gaming companies as outside counsel for numerous regulatory, acquisition and development matters.

was recently named General Counsel of Wynn Resorts. Ms. Whittemore has more than 30 years of experience in gaming law in , previously representing gaming companies as outside counsel for numerous regulatory, acquisition and development matters. Rose Huddleston recently joined Wynn Resorts as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, North America , a new position. Ms. Huddleston has more than 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality and spent the past 18 years with Ritz-Carlton/Marriott International as Regional Director of Human Resources, where she oversaw 18,000 employees and 78 hotels.

Said CEO Matt Maddox, "I am excited to begin 2019 with such strong enhancements to our executive team, each of whom brings a unique skill set and deep expertise to Wynn Resorts. Combined with the steadfast leadership of Ian Coughlan and Linda Chen in Macau, Wynn Resorts is well positioned to achieve the growth and development goals we envision for our company both in 2019 and longer term."

