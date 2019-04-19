Wynn Resorts Is Now Highest-Scoring Hotel Company In The World

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts announces that it has earned the distinction of being the highest-scoring hotel company in the world as rated by Forbes Travel Guide, outranking all other luxury hotel brands the company rates, representing a total of 1,105 hotels in 58 countries. Wynn Resorts exceeded each and every other luxury hotel brand including The Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, The Peninsula Hotels, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, among others.

"Wynn Resorts is the highest-scoring brand out of all prestigious hotel companies featured in Forbes Travel Guide's 2019 Star Ratings," said Amanda Frasier, Forbes Travel Guide's Executive Vice President of Standards and Ratings. "This accomplishment represents an unwavering commitment to excellence, as Forbes Travel Guide rates the most exceptional hotels in the world."

Each resort in Wynn Resorts' global portfolio was rated individually and their combined scores contributed to the top distinction. Resorts include Wynn Las Vegas, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn Tower Suites, Encore Tower Suites, Wynn Macau, Encore Macau, and Wynn Palace.

"Wynn Resorts is the highest-scoring hotel company in the world for one reason and one reason only – we have the most dedicated and talented employees," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Our teams in Cotai, Macau, Las Vegas and Boston are second to none, and I am grateful to work alongside them. Remarkable people yield remarkable results."

Forbes Travel Guide's stringent and anonymous rating evaluations are based on more than 500 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 11 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Wynn Resorts is currently constructing Encore Boston Harbor located in Everett, Massachusetts.

