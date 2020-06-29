Wynn Resorts Issues 2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) today issued its 2019 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing a comprehensive view of the Company's commitment to responsible business practices, environmental protection, and social impact. Also detailed is Wynn Resorts' industry-leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining steps the Company took to protect the health and well-being of employees, first responders, medical professionals, and vital nonprofit organizations.

The report reflects the strong corporate values and core behaviors that govern Wynn Resorts' business and guide the Company's commitment to solving complex social responsibility issues facing the hospitality industry. In the report's forward, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox remarked, "A company's response to tough challenges will always be easier, faster and better if its people all share a common set of values. Companies shift and sometimes common goals shift with it. But the values can't change; they must be enduring. At Wynn Resorts, our values are enduring. They have been with us since our founding and they guide us today."

The Wynn Resorts 2019 ESG Report outlines progress the Company made toward achieving its ESG goals under the pillars of Our People, Our Communities, and Our Planet. Highlights in the key areas of corporate governance, global growth, workforce development, social impact, and environmental protection include:

Wynn Resorts' quick and comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing its North American operations prior to government mandates in an effort to slow community spread of the coronavirus, and investing more than $250 million in paying 15,000 employees their wages, tips, and benefits throughout the closure to help eliminate worry and preserve the Company's culture.

Among other actions detailed in the report, Wynn also procured and donated more than $3 million worth of financial aid, food, hygiene supplies, and personal protective equipment to dozens of health care facilities and nonprofits; developed the Wynn Resorts Health & Safety program in consultation with leading public health medical professionals, which has become the gold standard in the hospitality industry; and provided no-cost COVID-19 testing for all Las Vegas employees.

Wynn was the only integrated resort to rank as a leading user of solar energy. Wynn Las Vegas debuted an eco-friendly 430,000-square-foot convention space expansion, and introduced the city's first Zero Carbon, Zero Waste Event service that ensures the most sustainable meeting or convention possible. The service pairs Wynn's sustainability experts with client event managers to reduce environmental impact across key areas including zero carbon energy offsetting, zero waste recycling, regional food sourcing, aluminum water bottle use, single-use plastic abatement, and event materials upcycling. Wynn is the only resort able to offer zero carbon offsetting in Las Vegas .

by the independent analysts at Great Place To Work®, the global authority on evaluating corporate culture and employee fulfillment, in recognition of its best-in-class professional development initiatives, educational opportunities, and employee benefits. Wynn Resorts donated more than $20 million to philanthropic causes in its home communities in support of education programs, cultural enrichment, community development, at-risk youth, and much more. Inclusive of the Company match, Wynn Resorts employees also raised more than $1.1 million in donations, and volunteered more than 65,000 hours of time to charitable causes.

in support of education programs, cultural enrichment, community development, at-risk youth, and much more. Inclusive of the Company match, Wynn Resorts employees also raised more than in donations, and volunteered more than 65,000 hours of time to charitable causes. Introduction of several new employee programs to foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace, including training 12,000 employees on unconscious biases, and the creation of two new employee councils that advocate for the LGBTQ and Veteran's communities. Also in 2019, Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox joined a coalition of more than 800 like-minded CEOs signing on to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge that prioritizes diversity and inclusion as a workplace imperative.

The Wynn Resorts 2019 ESG Report presents information that references selected Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Board Standards (SASB).

The full report is available at www.WynnResponsibility.com, the Company's new ESG-focused website that improves the scope, transparency, and timeliness of publicly available ESG data from Wynn Resorts.

