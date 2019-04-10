Wynn Resorts Receives Update On Nevada Gaming Control Board Investigation

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts received written confirmation today from the Nevada Gaming Control Board that, subsequent to its in-depth investigation of the Company resulting from allegations against the company's founder, CEO Matt Maddox was "found suitable as an officer of Wynn Resorts, Limited in Nevada in January 2010, and remains in good standing with the Nevada Gaming Control Board."

Wynn Resorts Chairman of the Board, Phil Satre, issued the following statement in response:

"In the past twelve months, the Wynn Resorts Board of Directors -- independent and with no extensive pre-existing relationships with each other or the executive team -- have been keenly focused on establishing the right direction and leadership for the Company.

"Matt Maddox has the full confidence of me as Chairman as well as the entire Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts as our CEO today, tomorrow, and into the future. Immediately upon taking over as CEO, Matt led the transformation of our company with a new executive team, new policies and procedures, and a new corporate culture – a transformation the Nevada regulators referred to at a hearing as a total 'paradigm shift.'

"No one deserves more credit, or has played a more critical role, in remaking Wynn Resorts as a company and responding to the past failures of now-departed leadership. Matt will do an excellent job leading our team of 25,000 employees worldwide, and with the expected opening of our $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor destination resort in Everett, MA."

