WynnBET Announces Partnership With Memphis Grizzlies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, strengthens its position as an industry partner of choice and deepens its commitment to the Tennessee sports community via a multi-season marketing collaboration with the Memphis Grizzlies. WynnBET and the Grizzlies will focus on an innovative digital-first approach, pushing the boundaries of traditional sports marketing partnerships by producing and promoting high-impact experiences emblematic of the energy and excitement of both brands.

WynnBET will have deep-rooted integrations across an array of the most popular digital and broadcast programs from the Grizzlies and Grind City Media, an on-demand media platform and digital content studio. In addition, WynnBET and the Grizzlies will collaborate on cross-promotional campaigns leveraging the Grizzlies' digital footprint, including social media, web, and mobile applications. Inside the arena, fans can look forward to unique live experiences from WynnBET, including a WynnBET branded lounge, with several additional elements to be announced closer to the virtual sports book's official launch in the state.

The Grizzlies partnership comes on the heels of WynnBET being named an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and the Official Online Sportsbook of the Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, pending licensure in Virginia.

With the app now live in three states and several pending launches planned throughout 2021, WynnBET will continue to secure lucrative sports marketing partnerships in key jurisdictions to engage its active and growing fanbase. Inspired by Wynn Resorts unmatched expertise in customer service and sophisticated brand experience, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. With its acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET is built on a foundation of highly social sports-betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience.

WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan. In addition, WynnBET has market access opportunities in Indiana[1]*, Iowa*, Massachusetts*, Nevada, Ohio*, and Tennessee; and has submitted for licensure in Virginia. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in nine states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

About The Memphis Grizzlies

For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com , 'like' Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2020-21 and 2021-22 Season Tickets or Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

Contact:

Eric Kreller, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-3740

[email protected]

Laura Ehret, Memphis Grizzlies

901-440-7115

[email protected]

1 * WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met.

