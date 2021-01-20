WynnBET Continues Accelerated Growth Strategy With Launch In Third State

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, will open its virtual doors to bettors in Michigan this month, following approval to launch by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Available for registration and use throughout the state, WynnBET offers a broad selection of professional sports and high-end casino games that users can quickly and easily toggle between, with both verticals integrated into one remarkably reliable, smooth, and secure mobile app.

"We are excited to bring WynnBET and the renowned Wynn betting experience to Michigan, the first of many additional states we intend to enter in 2021," said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Resorts. "With its large and highly engaged community of sports and casino fans, we are confident that Michigan will become a meaningful market for us."

WynnBET gained market access in Michigan through a multi-year deal with GAN and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. In addition to Michigan, WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey and Colorado, with market access secured in Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, and Massachusetts1. WynnBET has also submitted for licensure in Tennessee and Virginia. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and now soon in Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access secured in seven states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

1 WynnBET entered a market access agreement with Encore Boston Harbor which will become effective subject to legalization of online sports betting in Massachusetts and determination of licensee eligibility.

