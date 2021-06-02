WynnBET Live in Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee Leveraging Scientific Games Sports Betting Technology

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has launched its comprehensive sports betting solution in recent months in Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee with WynnBET, the online gaming division of leading U.S. luxury resort and casino operator Wynn Resorts.

WynnBET users benefit from the OpenSports product suite and managed trading services from Don Best Sports, as the operator leverages Scientific Games' leading sports betting technology.

These launches further enhance the partnership between WynnBET and Scientific Games and illustrate the growing appetite in the U.S. sports betting market, with the OpenSports platform providing scalability and robustness for players.

Cathryn Lai, SVP and GM U.S., Digital at Scientific Games, said: "Three new state launches in quick succession showcases the huge craving for sports betting experiences on the biggest sporting events throughout the U.S. and beyond. This is an exciting and important milestone in our partnership with WynnBET. These launches are also a testament to the power of OpenSports, with the platform ready to take the player offering in these three states to new heights."

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

https://www.scientificgames.com/

