Wyoming, Florida and Utah Have the Lowest Child Flu Vaccination Rates

SEATTLE, Wash., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on child flu vaccination rates. As many states are reconsidering their back-to-school options, teacher unions all over the nation are pushing back as health risks continue.

The primary argument against opening schools is the safety of students and faculty from contracting COVID-19. With the pandemic in the front view, what may be overlooked this back-to-school season is the seasonal flu. Described as what could be a double-whammy health risk, the decline in child flu vaccination rates will increase the risk of the teachers being exposed.

Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/child-flu-vaccinations-by-state

Key Findings:

Kaiser Family Foundation estimates nearly 1.5 million teachers (one in four) are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Child influenza vaccination rates have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic by an estimated 21.5% from January to April 2020 .

. Anticipating the "double whammy" of influenza season and COVID-19, the CDC is giving $140 million to immunization programs.

to immunization programs. The national average rate of vaccinated children in the United States is 58%.

is 58%. During the coronavirus pandemic, New York City saw vaccination rates drop 63% — 91% for kids older than two.

saw vaccination rates drop 63% — 91% for kids older than two. Rhode Island , Massachusetts and Connecticut have the highest rates of vaccinated children. Wyoming , Florida and Utah have the lowest rates.

Methodology

QuoteWizard first compiled the American Academy of Pediatrics data on child influenza vaccination rates and ranked each state. Final rankings are based on states that have the lowest child vaccination rates.

The table ranks all 50 states based on vaccination rates. States with the lowest vaccination rates are ranked closer to, 1 and the highest vaccination rates ranked closer to 50.

State Child Vaccination Rates

Rank State Vaccination Rate 1 Wyoming 43.20% 2 Florida 46.10% 3 Utah 47.40% 4 Idaho 48.00% 5 Alaska 48.40% 6 Nevada 49.50% 7 Montana 50.30% 8 Missouri 50.80% 9 Mississippi 51.20% 10 Arizona 51.30% 11 Georgia 51.30% 12 Indiana 51.70% 13 West Virginia 53.00% 14 Kansas 53.20% 15 Alabama 53.80% 16 Michigan 54.00% 17 Oregon 54.00% 18 Illinois 54.90% 19 Oklahoma 55.00% 20 Kentucky 55.30% 21 Louisiana 55.60% 22 Ohio 56.20% 23 South Carolina 57.20% 24 California 57.30% 25 Texas 58.00% 26 Iowa 58.90% 27 North Carolina 59.30% 28 Vermont 59.50% 29 Maine 59.70% 30 Wisconsin 60.00% 31 Hawaii 61.00% 32 Washington 61.30% 33 Tennessee 61.50% 34 Minnesota 61.90% 35 New Mexico 62.30% 36 Colorado 62.40% 37 North Dakota 62.40% 38 Nebraska 62.90% 39 Arkansas 63.60% 40 South Dakota 64.40% 41 New York 64.90% 42 Delaware 65.20% 43 Virginia 65.20% 44 Pennsylvania 65.30% 45 New Hampshire 66.30% 46 Maryland 67.50% 47 New Jersey 69.10% 48 Connecticut 71.30% 49 Massachusetts 73.80% 50 Rhode Island 76.20%

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Emily: [email protected]

Nathan: [email protected]

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/health-insurance/flu-shots-and-vaccinations

SOURCE QuoteWizard