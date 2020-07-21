Wyss Institute's tough gel technology licensed to Amend Surgical for oral surgery applications

The technology , created in the lab of Wyss Core Faculty member David Mooney, Ph.D. and developed by Postdoctoral Fellow Benjamin Freedman , Ph.D. and former Postdoctoral fellow Jianyu Li, Ph.D., is a biocompatible hydrogel-based material that strongly binds to biological tissues, even in difficult, wet environments such as the oral cavity. After conducting initial validation and optimization of the tough adhesive, Amend Surgical plans to explore its use in products that release drugs or other active agents during wound closure, and patches that promote dentin restoration.

"We are really enthusiastic about the application of our tough adhesive technology in dental surgery, as it has the potential to dramatically transform current clinical practice," said Freedman.

Robby Lane, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amend Surgical, expressed similar enthusiasm. "Both our engineering and clinical teams were involved in the evaluation of this important technology, and we are eager to begin commercialization. We envision that the tough adhesive could provide clinicians both a wound barrier and an effective means to protect bone grafts in a single, easy-to-apply product, and could potentially eliminate the need for sutures used in conjunction with most dental barriers," Lane said.

The company intends to ultimately manufacture the tough adhesive at its facility in Alachua, Florida, where it already employs a complementary manufacturing process.

Lane first learned about the tough gel adhesive during a meeting with Erika Bechtold , Ph.D., Director of Technology Commercialization at Harvard OTD, when they met at an industry conference in 2019. It was evident the technology would complement Amend Surgical's biomaterials portfolio, and discussions and site visits soon followed, culminating in the license agreement spearheaded by OTD.

"We knew that the tough gel adhesive had enormous potential in a variety of internal and external wound closure applications, and the license with Amend Surgical in the oral surgery space is a great first application to leverage all of the unique advantages and features of this technology, beyond even its ability to bind to wet surfaces. It shows great promise for development into a range of possible products that would benefit both patients and their physicians," said Bechtold.

First described in Science in 2017, the tough gel adhesive maintains its binding strength for multiple weeks after application, even over tens of thousands of cycles of repeated motion. It can also be engineered to include therapeutics such as antimicrobial molecules and/or contract in response to body heat , thus helping to prevent infection and close wounds faster. It is fully biocompatible and non-toxic, and much easier to apply to a wound than traditional closure methods.

"It has been gratifying to watch this technology transform from a project in the lab into an innovation with real potential to help patients recover from surgery more comfortably. I'm proud of the work the team has done to successfully get it to this point, and look forward to further collaboration opportunities with Amend Surgical to see it make an impact in the clinic," said Mooney, who is also the Robert P. Pinkas Family Professor of Bioengineering at Harvard's John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS).

"This agreement exemplifies how the Wyss Institute's model of technology translation accelerates the pace of innovation and commercialization, bringing novel solutions to real-world problems with the help of industrial partners who are also willing to commit to an idea that has the potential for enormous impact," said the Wyss Institute's Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., who is also the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, and Professor of Bioengineering at SEAS.

PRESS CONTACT

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University

Lindsay Brownell, [email protected], +1 617-432-8266

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE

The Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University (http://wyss.harvard.edu) uses Nature's design principles to develop bioinspired materials and devices that will transform medicine and create a more sustainable world. Wyss researchers are developing innovative new engineering solutions for healthcare, energy, architecture, robotics, and manufacturing that are translated into commercial products and therapies through collaborations with clinical investigators, corporate alliances, and formation of new startups. The Wyss Institute creates transformative technological breakthroughs by engaging in high risk research, and crosses disciplinary and institutional barriers, working as an alliance that includes Harvard's Schools of Medicine, Engineering, Arts & Sciences, Design, and Education, and in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, Dana–Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Boston University, Tufts University, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, University of Zurich and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Harvard University's Office of Technology Development (OTD) (http://otd.harvard.edu) promotes the public good by fostering innovation and translating new inventions made at Harvard University into useful products that are available and beneficial to society. Our integrated approach to technology development comprises sponsored research and corporate alliances, intellectual property management, and technology commercialization through venture creation and licensing. More than 70 startups have launched to commercialize Harvard technologies in the past 5 years, collectively raising more than $2.5 billion in financing. To further bridge the academic-industry development gap, Harvard OTD manages the Blavatnik Biomedical Accelerator and the Physical Sciences & Engineering Accelerator.

SOURCE Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University

Related Links

http://www.wyss.harvard.edu

