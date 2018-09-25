X-Doria Launches Defense Helix Wireless Chargers
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Doria, a leading manufacturer of slim protective cases with fashion forward design, brings their style and creativity to Qi Wireless Charging. Defense Helix Mount solves your charging needs on the go; Check it out!
The Defense Helix Mount ($59.99) for Qi enabled smartphones features:
- RoboGripTM –robotic arms sense your phone and automatically adjust to secure your device. With the touch of a button, the arms automatically open, making getting your phone out easy
- With Qi Certified wireless charging, you never need to plug in your phone. Just set your phone in Helix and charging starts instantly
- Enabled with 7.5W and 10W charging capability, Defense Helix provides the most efficient and powerful charge your device can take
- Includes a 1m cable and dual car power adapter (QC 3.0 & 2.1A ports) to make sure your device charges as fast as possible
- Use the included vent mount to securely hold your Helix to the dashboard and position it for the best viewing angle possible
- Compatible with cases up to 3mm in thickness
