X-Doria Launches Stylish & Protective Case Collections for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10E

Defense Shield ($29.99) for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10E

Machined aluminum exterior frame coupled with a soft rubber bumper for ultimate protection

Clear polycarbonate phone backing shows off the Galaxy's sleek design and color

Anodized aluminum frame, available in Red, Black or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction compliments the premium quality of the Galaxy while making it even easier to put on/take off

Sound channel enhances the user's listening experience by redirecting audio to the front of the device to amplify music listening and talking

Cases work with Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E

The Defense Lux ($34.99) for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E:

Combines a machined aluminum exterior frame, soft rubber bumper and polycarbonate inner backing and frame to provide the ultimate protection

Anodized aluminum frame and user-friendly one-piece construction compliments the premium quality of the Galaxy, while making it even easier to put on/take off

Integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front

Available in Black Carbon Fiber, Black Leather, or Purple Ballistic Nylon styles

Cases work with Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E

For more information on X-Doria's full line of smartphone & smartwatch accessories, visit www.xdorialife.com and follow X-Doria on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About X-Doria:

A Strong Sense of Style



Based in Santa Monica, California, X-Doria designs products that deliver the maximum protection for devices, while maintaining a stylish & sleek exterior worthy of outfitting the hardware it accessorizes. We continue to push the boundaries of technology, manufacturing, materials and design to deliver industry-leading products that our customers are proud of owning.

Our focused approach allows us to keep up with rapidly changing trends and respond with first-to-market stylish & protective products. Our focus, both as a brand and a team, is to provide functional solutions in a stylishly designed package to provide the best-in-class products consumers need and desire. X-Doria's design team believes and delivers on the idea that mobile accessories should look and feel as good as the products they protect.

Learn more about X-Doria at www.xdorialife.com.

Media Contact:

Katy May

PR & Digital Marketing Manager, X-Doria

Katy@xdorialife.com

