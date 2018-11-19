X-Doria Launches Stylish & Protective Case Collections for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10E

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Doria, a leading manufacturer of fashion-forward and protective accessories, introduces two case collections to outfit and protect the new Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E.

X-Doria's Defense line of cases are tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MIL-STD-810G) of up to 10 feet (3M) onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched.

Defense Shield ($29.99) for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10E

  • Machined aluminum exterior frame coupled with a soft rubber bumper for ultimate protection
  • Clear polycarbonate phone backing shows off the Galaxy's sleek design and color
  • Anodized aluminum frame, available in Red, Black or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction compliments the premium quality of the Galaxy while making it even easier to put on/take off
  • Sound channel enhances the user's listening experience by redirecting audio to the front of the device to amplify music listening and talking
  • Cases work with Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E

The Defense Lux ($34.99) for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E:

  • Combines a machined aluminum exterior frame, soft rubber bumper and polycarbonate inner backing and frame to provide the ultimate protection
  • Anodized aluminum frame and user-friendly one-piece construction compliments the premium quality of the Galaxy, while making it even easier to put on/take off
  • Integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front
  • Available in Black Carbon Fiber, Black Leather, or Purple Ballistic Nylon styles
  • Cases work with Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10E

For more information on X-Doria's full line of smartphone & smartwatch accessories, visit www.xdorialife.com and follow X-Doria on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About X-Doria:

A Strong Sense of Style

Based in Santa Monica, California, X-Doria designs products that deliver the maximum protection for devices, while maintaining a stylish & sleek exterior worthy of outfitting the hardware it accessorizes. We continue to push the boundaries of technology, manufacturing, materials and design to deliver industry-leading products that our customers are proud of owning.

Our focused approach allows us to keep up with rapidly changing trends and respond with first-to-market stylish & protective products. Our focus, both as a brand and a team, is to provide functional solutions in a stylishly designed package to provide the best-in-class products consumers need and desire. X-Doria's design team believes and delivers on the idea that mobile accessories should look and feel as good as the products they protect.

Learn more about X-Doria at www.xdorialife.com.

