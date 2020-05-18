X-energy Awarded $6 million from the Department of Energy's ARPA-E Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X-energy announced it was awarded a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding will be used to support development of the Xe-100 reactor, emphasizing development of technologies to significantly reduce the fixed O&M cost to $2/MWh.

"We are grateful for DOE's support of X-energy and so pleased to be working with ARPA-E on this incredibly important effort to create transformational, cost-competitive energy technology," said X-energy CEO Clay Sell. "This will allow us to advance our reactor designs, providing reliable carbon-free baseload power that's available anywhere, at any time."

The Xe-100 uses high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) technology – a Generation-IV reactor technology that is "walk-away safe" and does not require any active cooling systems. That is because X-energy's reactors are powered by TRISO-X fuel pebbles, which have been engineered to completely eliminate the meltdown risk associated with traditional nuclear plants.

Through the GEMINA project, X-energy will develop innovative ways to leverage advanced technologies – including automation, robotics, remote and centralized maintenance, and monitoring – to optimize staffing plans and plant operations. X-energy's Immersive Environment Toolset is a multi-disciplinary 3D model that, when combined with virtual reality, will test techniques that enhance maintenance and security.

Since 2009, X-energy has focused on designing state-of-the-art nuclear systems that have broad applicability – from large commercial plants to small, remote military applications, to nuclear thermal space propulsion concepts. X-energy has won United States Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and NASA contracts totaling more than $100M to develop nuclear fuels and build innovative nuclear reactor concepts.

About X-energy

X-energy is redefining nuclear energy. It manufactures fuel that seals uranium particles in a protective coating, which makes meltdown impossible and retains the waste inside forever. X-energy also designs plants that unlock the fuel's potential in a process that's as clean as wind or solar. When combined, the result is reliable carbon-free baseload power, produced more safely and affordably than ever before and available anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://x-energy.com/ or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE X-energy

Related Links

http://www.x-energy.com

