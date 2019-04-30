X-energy Partners with Nuclear Fuel Industries on Future TRISO Fuel Production

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X-energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nuclear Fuel Industries, Ltd. (NFI) of Japan that establishes a partnership on the supply of tristructural isotropic (TRISO) nuclear fuel fabrication equipment. The equipment will be installed in X-energy's planned TRISO-X Commercial Fuel Fabrication Facility.

Under the MOU, X-energy and NFI will begin planning the transfer of commercial-scale equipment from NFI's Tokai Works facility to X-energy's Oak Ridge TRISO fuel fabrication facility. The study is scheduled to begin this year and include the discussion of fuel kernel production, TRISO fuel compacts production and uranium recovery equipment – which have actually been used for the production of fuel in prismatic high temperature gas-cooled reactors in Japan.

"Our MOU with NFI is another significant stride forward to establish our TRISO-X fuel business as the world leader in TRISO fuel fabrication for both commercial and government applications. Advanced reactors are the bridge to our energy future and our TRISO-X Facility will be a key enabler for deployment of the advanced reactor industry," said X-energy's Vice President of Fuel Production Dr. Pete Pappano.

"X-energy's pilot fuel facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory is complete and fully operational. We now turn our focus to completing the design, financing, and licensing of our TRISO-X Commercial Fuel Fabrication Facility, scheduled to begin commercial-scale fuel production in the 2023-2024 timeframe," Pappano continued.

About X-energy

X-energy is actively producing TRISO-based fuel forms and is implementing pilot scale manufacturing capacities. Tristructural Isotropic (TRISO) coated fuels are unique in their multi-layer encapsulation of uranium, leading to increased safety and proliferation resistance while employing functional containment.

X-energy is an advanced nuclear reactor design and TRISO-based fuel fabrication company. Our high temperature gas-cooled pebble bed reactors require less time to construct, use factory-produced components, cannot melt down, and are "walk-away" safe without operator intervention.

