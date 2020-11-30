X-Golf America Projects 50th Location Launch Across North America in 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poised for continued rapid development, X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has grown its presence to more than 25 locations by the end of 2020 and has signed franchisee contracts in more than 10 states and provinces this calendar year.

Bolstering the brand, X-Golf will continue to grow into urban and suburban cities across North America in 2021 with store openings slated in Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Kansas City, KS; Madison, WI; Philadelphia, PA; Providence, RI; Toronto, Canada and many more.

"Continued interest from new and existing franchisees this year has been incredible, especially given the circumstances of 2020," said President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D'Arcy. "When it comes to Indoor Golf, our organic growth has been fueled by offering an unmatched simulator experience in the industry. Our superior technology combined with operations expertise will further X-Golf's capability to build the singular brand in a segmented marketplace."

The new locations will feature X-Golf America's proprietary technology with state-of-the-art simulators and software, as well as a full bars and restaurants. Offering tee times, private lessons, tournaments and events, X-Golf has the ability to cater to all skill levels.

In addition, X-Golf America will be launching a new connected platform in late 2020, integrating its technology and capabilities to all existing venues, personalizing the experience for X-Golf players and allowing them to track their data, develop their game and compete to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes.

The state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators give players unparalleled realism through a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. Their dedicated kiosks offer visitors the ultimate golfing entertainment experience with virtual reality gaming, food and beverages, competitions, leagues, golf lessons, memberships and more. Furthermore, the short game and putting capabilities allows players to fully experience a round from tees to greens with acute accuracy.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005, first launching its American franchise operations in 2016. Since then, the company has successfully opened and maintained 25 franchisees across the country, with year-over-year doubled growth planned for 2021 and beyond.

About X-Golf America

X-Golf is the developer of a high-end golf simulator, the centerpiece of an entertaining indoor golf and bar-restaurant concept. The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game. Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact, and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second. Additionally, every location offers a full-service bar and restaurant serving beer, wine, liquor and a number of food options. Since first opening in 2016, X-Golf has successfully maintained 25 locations and plans to double in size again in 2021 with an additional 25 to 35 locations planned for 2021. For additional information, visit http://www.xgolffranchise.com/ or call 323-400-6611.

