X-ray security screening market expected to generate a solid 2016-2021 CAGR of 6.7%, against common predictions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research report, "X-Ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Market - 2017-2021," published by Homeland Security Research Corp., despite common predictions the global X-ray security screening market revenues (including systems sales, aftersales services and upgrades) are forecast to grow by 48% during the report period.

Since explosive-based terror attacks accounted for 56% of over 36,000 worldwide terror attacks over the past 3 years – in Paris, Nice, Brussels, Istanbul, Manchester, London and around the Middle East, Africa and the USA, alongside a strict law-and-order policy and a high priority to the fight against Islamist extremism terror on the part of President Trump, the market is expected to grow, rather than shrink. The 2018 US budget, for example, will increase the federal X-ray security screening related budgets.

Other reasons are the 5% growth in passengers and cargo expected between 2015-2021, as well as the need to replace some 60,000 outdated systems. The 2016 supply side X-ray industry consolidation (Smiths Group acquired Morpho Detection and OSI Systems acquired AS&E) will moderate the industry's price competition.

The X-Ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Market - 2017-2021 report consists of 3 volumes, 727 pages, 147 tables, 253 figures as well as business opportunities and challenges, SWOT analysis, market analyses and market review according to 2015 data, estimate for 2016 and projection for 2017-2021. This report, granulated into 240 submarkets (compared with 89 submarkets in their previous reports), and for the first time, this report includes data & analysis of the X-ray container & vehicle screening technologies and markets.

Questions answered in this report include:

What will the market size be in 2016-2021?

What are the main X-ray security screening technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to the X-ray security screening market?

The report also examines financial spending in this market via 5 orthogonal money trails:

By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets: North America , Latin America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , Asia-Pacific .

, , , and , . By 34 National X-ray Security Markets: U.S., Canada , UK, Germany , Belgium , France , Spain , Italy , Poland , Russia , Sweden , Netherlands , Denmark , Rest of Europe , Turkey , Israel , Saudi Arabia , Qatar , UAE, Kuwait , Bahrain , Nigeria , South Africa , Iraq , Rest of MEA, India , China , South Korea , Japan , Malaysia , Indonesia , Australia , Singapore , Rest of Asia-Pacific .

, UK, , , , , , , , , , , Rest of , , , , , UAE, , , , , , Rest of MEA, , , , , , , , , Rest of . By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets: Aviation Security, Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray), Maritime Security, Secured Perimeters & Buildings, Postal Items, Defense

By 6 Technology X-ray Security Markets: Container-Vehicle Screening Systems, 1st Responders X-ray Systems, Small Aperture X-ray Systems, Medium Aperture X-ray Systems, Cargo Screening Systems – Cargo X-ray, People Screening (AIT) and Other Markets

By 4 Revenue Sources: System Sales, Aftersale Revenues, Planning & Consulting Services, Training Services

The report also presents U.S. Government prices of more than 120 X-ray screening products from 26 current and pipeline technologies: Conventional 2D X-ray, Dual Energy X-ray, Quasi Dual Energy X-ray, Dual view LINAC-based container – vehicle screening systems, Variable View X-ray, Quasi 3-D Dual View Dual-Energy X-ray Imaging, Backscatter Screening, Coherent Scatter 2D X-ray, X-ray Diffraction, Single Photon Counting Based Dual-energy X-ray Screening, Dual energy LINAC-based container – vehicle screening systems, Multiple Beam Based X-ray Diffraction Explosives Detection, Advanced 2D Dual X-ray Backscatter Screening, Cabinet X-ray Imaging, Small Angle Scattering with an X-ray Grating Interferometer Improvised Explosives Detection, Fused X-ray, Single view LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view, Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view, Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, ,Single view Gamma-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual energy X-ray postal items Screening Systems. Single energy X-ray postal items Screening Systems.

Also, present these systems' 24 major Vendors: 3DX-RAY, Adani, American Science and Engineering, Analyzed Images, Astrophysics Inc., Auto Clear U.S., EG&G, Eurologix Security Ltd, Gilardoni SpA, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Leidos, Inc, LIXI Inc, MINXRAY Inc., Morpho Detection, NUCTECH Co. Ltd, Optosecurity, OSI Systems, Rapiscan Systems, Inc., SAIC, SCANNA MSC Ltd., Smiths Detection, Todd Research Ltd., Vidisco Ltd., Westminster International.

