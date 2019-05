NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The X-Ray Security Screening Systems (Aviation, Maritime, Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Global Market – 2019-2024 is the industry's gold standard for X-ray Security Screening Systems market information, trends and forecasts.



With 4 volumes, 1416 pages, 250 tables and 310 figures, this report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 2017-2024 market size of 240 sub-markets.



The report is the most comprehensive review of the multi-billion-dollar global X-ray screening market, industry and technology forecasts and trends published to date.



The objective of this X-ray security systems market report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the global X-ray security screening systems & solutions market revenues (including systems sales, aftersales services and upgrades) are forecast to grow by 33% during the 2018-2025 report period.



The X-ray security screening report examines each dollar spent in the X-ray detector market via 5 orthogonal money trails:

By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets:

North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia-Pacific

By 34 National X-Ray Security Markets:

U.S. Canada UK Germany Belgium France Spain Italy Poland Russia Sweden Netherlands Denmark Rest of Europe Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia Qatar UAE Kuwait Bahrain Nigeria South Africa Iraq Rest of MEA India China South Korea Japan Malaysia Indonesia Australia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets:

Aviation Security Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray) Maritime Security Secured Perimeters & Buildings Postal Items Defense

By 7 Technology X-Ray Security Markets:

Container-Vehicle Screening Systems 1st Responders X-ray Systems Small Aperture X-ray Systems Medium Aperture X-ray Systems Cargo Screening Systems – Cargo X Ray People Screening Systems (AIT) Other Technological Markets

By 4 Revenue Sources:

System Sales Aftersale Revenues Planning & Consulting Services Training Services

This X-Ray Security Screening Systems (Aviation, Maritime, Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Global Market – 2019-2024 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this report include:

What was the market size in 2017 & 2018?

What will the market size be in 2019-2024?

What are the main X ray security screening technology trends?

Where and what are the security screening market opportunities?

What are the x-ray solutions market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to the X ray security screening market?



The X-Ray Security Screening Systems (Aviation, Maritime, Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Global Market – 2019-2024 report provides in 1416 pages, 250 tables and 310 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 24 leading vendors. The report, granulated into 12 vertical and horizontal submarkets, presents for each submarket 2017-2018 data, 2019 estimates and 2020-2024 projected market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

The report also presents:

U.S. Government prices of more than 120 X-ray screening products

26 current and pipeline technologies:

Conventional 2D X-ray, Dual Energy X-ray, Quasi Dual Energy X-ray, Dual view LINAC-based container – vehicle screening systems, Variable View X-ray, Quasi 3-D Dual View Dual-Energy X-ray Imaging, Backscatter Screening, Coherent Scatter 2D X-ray, X-ray Diffraction, Single Photon Counting Based Dual-energy X-ray Screening, Dual energy LINAC-based container – vehicle screening systems, Multiple Beam Based X-ray Diffraction Explosives Detection, Advanced 2D Dual X-ray Backscatter Screening, Cabinet X-Ray Imaging, Small Angle Scattering with an X-ray Grating Interferometer Improvised Explosives Detection, Fused X-ray, Single view LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view, Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual view, Dual energy LINAC-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, ,Single view Gamma-based Container – Vehicle Screening Systems, Dual energy X-ray postal items Screening Systems. Single energy X-ray postal items Screening Systems

3DX-RAY, Adani, American Science and Engineering, Analyzed Images, Astrophysics Inc., Auto Clear U.S., EG&G, Eurologix Security Ltd, Gilardoni SpA, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Leidos, Inc, LIXI Inc, MINXRAY Inc., Morpho Detection, NUCTECH Co. Ltd, Optosecurity, OSI Systems, SAIC, SCANNA MSC Ltd., Smiths Detection, Todd Research Ltd., Vidisco Ltd., Westminster International

For readers who wish to acquire more information: the report includes 15 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: National X-ray Security Screening Systems Markets Background

Appendix B: Current X-ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Screening Technologies

Appendix C: IATA Checkpoint of the Future: Main Concepts

Appendix D: Business & Technological Opportunities & Challenges

Appendix E: The X-ray Security Screening Industry

Appendix F: X-ray Security Systems Industry: Business Models & Strategies

Appendix G:Air-Cargo Screening Regulations

Appendix H: U.S. Air Cargo Approved X-ray Screening Systems (ACSTL)

Appendix I: EU Screening Equipment Certification & Standards

Appendix J: Authorized Air-Cargo Screening Facilities Roster

Appendix K: IATA, Boeing & ICAO Air Travel and Air Cargo Forecast to 2034

Appendix L: IATA Airport Screening Checkpoints Recommendations

Appendix M: Israel Airport Security Procedures

Appendix N: Improvised & Military Explosives

Appendix O: Glossary & Abbreviations

