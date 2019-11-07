X2CRM Lands on Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2Engine, Inc. announced that its flagship product, X2CRM, was recognized for the first time in Gartner, Inc.'s 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management. Gartner evaluated X2CRM and 14 other Lead Management technology vendors for the report, which is aimed at helping application buyers choose the lead management solution that best meets their requirements.

Gartner defines CRM lead management as "the process of capturing leads, tracking their activities and behavior, qualifying them, giving them constant attention to make them sales-ready, and then passing them on to the sales team."

Magic Quadrant inclusion was based upon a product's ability to meet and/or exceed expectations within a number of areas, including:

Multichannel lead management

Lead augmentation/de-duplication

Lead nurturing

Lead scoring/qualifications

Integration with other applications

Gartner notes, "Marketers see analytics and content management as key to CRM lead management success. In response, vendors are facilitating the delivery of content across multiple channels and orchestrating better marketing and sales coordination."

"It is a true honor to be recognized among market leaders in a second Gartner Magic Quadrant this year," said David Buchanan, CEO at X2Engine.

Lead Management, an integral part of sales force automation (SFA), connects sales and marketing efforts to improve revenue by expediting the internal qualification process, creating a consistent customer experience, and identifying ongoing interactions to eliminate de-duplication, overlapping opportunity or lead assignments, and ownership problems. Read about how X2CRM de-duplicated and consolidated over a quarter-million lead records for a global franchise.

X2CRM is an award-winning enterprise CRM solution that provides sales force and marketing automation, service, collaboration tools, and a powerful workflow engine. X2CRM is a cost-effective and easy-to-use platform that can be deployed in multiple environments including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Compute. Based upon open source code, X2CRM enables better customer engagement and improves productivity to generate higher sales.

Read more about X2CRM's lead management capabilities in this article.

Supporting Sources

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management, 2019"

Ilona Hansen, Sr. Director Analyst; Julian Poulter, Sr. Director Analyst; Noah Elkin, Sr. Director Analyst; Christy Ferguson, Sr. Director Analyst

DATE OF REPORT: 23 September 2019, ID G00374025

About X2Engine, Inc.

X2Engine, Inc. is the developer of the seamless enterprise CRM, workflow and marketing automation platform, X2CRM. The company was launched in 2011 and is now one of the fastest-growing CRM companies with more than 40,000 deployments worldwide. X2Engine, Inc. offers a variety of services with every aspect of CRM migration and deployment handled by X2Engine, assuring every customer's on-boarding experience will be stress-free and successful. X2Engine offers "white-glove" customer service and support that begins with an unrestricted evaluation trial, data-migration assistance, on-boarding, and training — all of which give customers complete control over system deployment, customizations, security, and data optimization.

Visit X2CRM, for more information or call 831-900-5830.

Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Lisa Sheeran

510-710-1004

lisa@hen-house.co

Related Images

x2crm-debuts-in-gartner-2019-magic.png

X2CRM Debuts in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

SOURCE X2Engine, Inc.