X2O Media to Showcase Collaboration and Virtual Classroom Solutions at Enterprise Connect

MONTREAL, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media will demonstrate solutions for a next generation team collaboration room and virtual classroom, as well as fully integrated enterprise visual communications solutions, at Enterprise Connect next week. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, develops real-time business intelligence solutions that deliver data visualization and enterprise visual communications to any screen in the digital workplace. X2O Media can be found in booth #1835 at the event, being held March 18-20 in Orlando, Fla.

Solutions in booth #1835:

Team Collaboration Communication and Design

The X2O collaboration room lets employees collaborate on tasks and projects across many different locations. The system provides a unique audio-visual and interactive experience by bringing together multiple rooms, remote participants and interactive tools to create an environment in which all participants experience the same interactions and beneﬁts of in-room attendees by entering a live room for team collaboration or to join a virtual classroom.

Performance Data Visualization

X2O Media's performance data visualization capabilities help connect employees to the business-critical information they need to increase performance, productivity and decision making. The X2O platform lets users aggregate real-time data into custom dynamic dashboards and deliver the dashboards to any screen including video walls, desktop and mobile devices.

Enterprise Visual Communication

Increase employee engagement and enhance corporate-wide communications with X2O Media's dynamic visual channels featuring videos, images or real-time data that can be delivered to digital displays, interactive touch screens, desktops and mobile. X2O Platform gives users the flexibility to customize messages across geographic regions, business units, departments or even specific employee groups.

X2O Media Players

X2O Media-branded players are designed to deliver optimal hardware and software integration and performance while rounding out a full corporate communications solution offering.

"X2O's technology has always been about bringing large enterprises and their employees closer together through improved visual communications that drive employee engagement by enabling them to do their jobs better. Our new collaboration room takes that to another level, by allowing participants that are dispersed throughout the world to enjoy an immersive collaboration experience without having to fly in to corporate headquarters," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

Learn more at www.x2omedia.com/ec-2019 .

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology and services for the emerging visual communications and real-time data visualization market. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improve the way enterprises engage with their employees and build brand awareness. By extending standard digital signage, X2O Media's next generation corporate communications solutions reduce costs, drive safety and deliver corporate information and performance dashboards for intelligent targeting to audiences on the screens they use most — their desktop and mobile devices. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montreal. Learn more at X2OMedia.com.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

SOURCE X2O Media

Related Links

http://www.x2omedia.com

