X4Impact Joins Flagship Initiative of UN Sustainable Development Solution Network

Leading US Social Impact Data and Tech Platform Expands Collaboration Efforts

EDMONDS, Wash., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact , the market intelligence platform for social innovation, announces that it has been selected as a Member of the SDG Academy Community of Practice, providing research and insights to its members. As the flagship education initiative of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), the SDG Academy creates and curates the best available educational content on sustainable development. They make it available as a global public good to prepare this generation and the next to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

X4Impact Joins SDG Academy

The SDG Academy's Community of Practice is a diverse network of educators dedicated to advancing education for sustainable development through peer learning and sharing best practices, customized resource development, and opportunities for research and thought leadership.

As a Member of the Community of Practice, X4Impact will provide members with Research, Interactive Reports, and Online Tools based on close to one billion data points. X4Impact will continue promoting the UN SDGs to advance research, innovation, and social problem-solving.

The first tool actively shared with the SDG Academy Community of Practice is the SDG Index , launched at the Concordia Lexington Summit in a presentation by X4Impact's co-founders, now available for public viewing .

"Many people are still unaware of the challenges and opportunities related to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the US '' said Taylor Frerichs, Program Manager, Data and Analytics, X4Impact. "We are proud to be a data provider to build awareness of the SDGs in the US and support additional knowledge-sharing and solution-building for issues from poverty alleviation to climate action."

X4Impact offers data licensing, custom reports, and advisory services for academic institutions, nonprofits, social enterprises, government agencies, and funders for those interested in collaborating on special projects. X4Impact has pledged to continue to raise awareness around the UN Sustainable Development Goals by curating Tech for Good Solutions in a Tech Directory , organized by impact area and related SDGs.

To see classification and further details on US nonprofit organizations, visit the Nonprofit Code Finder Tool . As part of the continuous data classification and organization, they added over 25,000 US nonprofit organizations and Tech Solutions in April. The data is cross-referenced to the US Census and other trusted sources to help map the social impact of the available funding.

About X4Impact

X4Impact, Inc. is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. It aims to become the "Gartner for Social Impact," providing data and insights to raise awareness of opportunity areas and the social landscape in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. To learn more, visit x4i.org and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/x4impact /.

Media Contact:

Shelly Kurtz

206-999-9030

[email protected]

SOURCE X4Impact, Inc.