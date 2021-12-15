Xaivier T.K. Tipler is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OVERLAND, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xaivier T.K. Tipler is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for his years of work in the Chiropractic field and in recognition of his work at Proficient Chiropractic.

Dr. Tipler began his career by earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Central Methodist University. An enthusiastic sportsman, he played three sports, and was injured while playing basketball. The incident inspired him to pursue chiropractic medicine. He then attended Logan University in Chesterfield, MO, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Anatomy, and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

In 2007, Dr. Tipler started a private practice, Proficient Chiropractic, with his partner and friend Dr. Edgar Everett III. Dr. Tipler is very passionate about his work, and enjoys helping his patients end their suffering and get back to everyday life. The practice has now treated over 10,000 people. He believes that a large majority of the population is needlessly suffering due to being uninformed about the body's ability to self-heal and self-maintain, with proper nutrition and exercise.

In his line of work, he diagnoses and treats mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, with a focus on the spine. He performs adjustments and spinal manipulation to relieve pain. Dr. Tipler also treats neck pain, back pain, and vertigo caused by spinal issues. Services offered include rehabilitation, massage therapy, and education. He knows that health is a great gift, and works with four associate chiropractors to provide top-notch care to every patient. Dr. Tipler uses a diverse range of techniques in his day-to-day practice, including Ganstead techniques, and is focused on educating the African American community on the benefits of chiropractic medicine. He believes that healing without the use of medications or surgery can be beneficial to leading a healthier life with lower levels of discomfort and pain.

To stay abreast of developments in the field, Dr. Tipler maintains associations with the American Chiropractic Association, Missouri Chiropractic Association, and International Chiropractic Association. He also serves as the Central Regional Representative for the American Black Chiropractic Association.

As an experienced Chiropractor, he has been awarded the Power 100 Community Builder Award and the Business Award of the Month for Outstanding Achievement in Business.

Dr. Tipler was also awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his nine years of outstanding service to his country, with two years spent in Iraq. He was deployed during his doctoral training in Operation Iraqi Freedom. A natural leader, he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.

To give back to his community, Dr. Tipler spreads information about health topics at community health fairs, speaking engagements, workshops, and mentorships. He is the co-Founder of Evoke Chiropractic Coaching, a non-profit mentoring group aimed at chiropractic students and doctors. Dr. Tipler is also partnered with the Urban League. To support his local community, he partners with nearby churches for health outreach efforts.

On a personal note, he has been married to Mrs. Christian Tipler for four years (together for seven years). They have four children.

Dr. Tipler would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his colleagues Frank Vaught, DC, and Edgar Everett, DC.

For more information, visit www.proficientchiro.com.

