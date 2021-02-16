XanEdu brings OpenStax's Rover digital math homework system into the XanEdu FlexEd portfolio

Open educational resources (OER), including OpenStax textbooks, are available for free, public use. They are licensed to allow for modification and redistribution by anyone and play an important role in the reduction of education costs. Rover is built on OpenStax's high quality, OER mathematics textbooks.

"We are excited to see Rover join XanEdu FlexEd," said Daniel Williamson, Managing Director of OpenStax. "We couldn't be happier that Xanedu will support mathematics educators and students with expertly blended OER and technology through Rover and its many other FlexEd products."

Rover incorporates Stepwise® AI-powered technology developed by Querium, an Austin-based educational technology provider, to analyze a student's problem solving path and provide tailored, step-by-step guidance based on their unique path toward the solution. Rover also provides numerous resources for faculty including question banks, grading, and student analytics and the ability to easily customize any part of the tool.

"Cal State LA first used Rover in the summer of 2018. I was amazed by the Stepwise feature of Rover… I needed software that meets my pedagogical convictions, and that complements the other best practices we were planning to implement. Rover was the only software offering, for our students, the opportunity to break down their work, to be given hints, and to help them to understand their mistakes and how to correct them," remarked Hichem Hajaiej, Professor and Precalculus Coordinator, Cal State LA.

John DeBoer, XanEdu's CEO said, "XanEdu is pleased to take this exciting resource and bring it into the FlexEd product family, an important part of our corporate commitment to delivering affordable, tech-driven courseware that optimizes student learning success."

Rover is driving student success with the following OpenStax titles: College Algebra, Algebra and Trigonometry, and Pre-Calculus.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the education spectrum. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and services that meet students' evolving learning styles and incorporate cutting edge technology while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

ABOUT OPENSTAX

OpenStax is committed to improving access to quality learning materials. As an ed tech initiative that is part of Rice University and supported by philanthropic foundations, OpenStax provides free college and Advanced Placement textbooks that are developed and peer-reviewed by educators, as well as low cost, personalized courseware that helps students learn. For more information, visit OpenStax.org.

