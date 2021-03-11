XanEdu Publishing Appoints Publishing Executive to Lead Development of Its K-12 Solutions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, a unique publishing company that partners with states and K-12 districts to support the creation of customized materials as an alternative to traditional textbooks, today announced the appointment of John Carroll as the company's Senior Vice President of Product Management & Strategy. Carroll joins the custom publisher at a time when schools and districts continue to demand more relevant materials to traditional curriculum options to address the needs of local teachers and students.

"Traditional K-12 curriculum publishing has witnessed significant upheaval over the past 20 years and administrators desperately want better materials that address particular issues of relevance and quality. Consequently, there is growing interest in budget-conscious solutions that help districts craft custom content solutions aligned to their unique needs," said XanEdu COO Brett Costello. "John's extensive knowledge of the K-12 curriculum and edtech market and his experience developing and shepherding to market world-class print and digital solutions will enable him to immediately contribute to the XanEdu K-12 team's efforts to meet the growing demand for custom publishing solutions."

Carroll most recently worked as the Senior Vice President for Product Management and Strategy at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, where he managed the company's core math, reading, science and social studies product lines. Carroll brings nearly 20 years of experience of K-12 curriculum product experience to XanEdu having launched and grown products at McGraw Hill, Pearson, Scholastic and Riverdeep in addition to his work for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

"The K-12 curriculum market is at an important inflection point, as educators and administrators seek to update their curriculum to better reflect their state and district needs - including, among other things, incorporating more culturally responsive content," said Carroll. "As the market leader in custom publishing in higher education and corporate education, XanEdu is well-positioned for impact in K-12 education and I'm excited to join the team as we help educators and administrators build better curriculum for students."

Founded in 1999 as a custom publishing solution for higher education institutions, XanEdu has since expanded into other markets, most recently entering the K-12 space in 2016 through its work with the Louisiana Department of Education as its custom publisher for the ELA Guidebooks 2.0 curriculum . Since that time, XanEdu has partnered with the Texas Department of Education along with other districts, including Baltimore Public Schools, DC Public Schools and Pinellas County Schools on their creation of custom published content. As an integral member of XanEdu's management team, Carroll will directly impact XanEdu's K-12 growth efforts by developing and managing the company's immediate and long-term product strategy and roadmap, and identifying strategic partnership and acquisition opportunities. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics from Tufts and a Master's in Business Administration from Northeastern University.

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the education spectrum. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and services that meet students' evolving learning styles and incorporate cutting edge technology while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

