XANT Appoints Peter Black as Chief Revenue Officer

LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, formerly InsideSales.com, the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement platform, announces the appointment of Peter Black, former VP of Sales at Anaplan, as Chief Revenue Officer.

Most recently, as VP of Sales, covering the largest area business unit for Anaplan, Black played a key role in their rapid growth, which included a highly successful IPO in October 2018. Prior to Anaplan, he gained nearly 30 years of experience in a variety of roles in SaaS sales leadership and operations. He successfully filled sales and leadership roles at Domo, SAP Ariba, Acxiom, and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B). Black graduated from Western New England University.

Black comments, "I am thrilled to join XANT at this exciting and unique time, as we focus the company on what we do best—enabling other companies to increase productivity and performance in their sales, client services, and marketing functions. As a commercially orientated person, I'm looking forward to helping like-minded professionals on a daily basis. We will build on the legacy and results that XANT has delivered in the past."

"As XANT continues to deliver upon our powerful vision to provide revenue teams with the data, insights, and solutions necessary to drive real results, I am thrilled to be partnering again with Peter to lead XANT's revenue growth," said Chris Harrington, CEO, XANT. "We've been experiencing companies leveraging XANT to transform their go-to-market in this new reality. Adding Peter to our leadership team will strengthen our ability to help our customers drive the change necessary that will deliver real results."

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

