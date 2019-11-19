XANT Playbooks Ranked Enterprise Leader in G2 Reports

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, formerly InsideSales.com, today announced it has been named the enterprise leader in the latest G2 Grid® report for Outbound Call Tracking platforms. The XANT Playbooks product ranked first in the Grid, receiving the highest scores for market presence and customer satisfaction. XANT Playbooks achieved an overall user score of 90, beating out every other sales acceleration vendor in the market. In addition to Outbound Call Tracking, XANT has also been named a leader in the Sales Engagement, Sales Analytics and Email Tracking categories. The report is available on G2's website .

Playbooks is an intelligent sales engagement solution that improves the productivity, visibility and effectiveness of teams by combining the best aspects of CRM and AI. Playbooks guides sales representatives to focus on the accounts, people and opportunities that actually build pipeline and generate revenue. It does this by prioritizing daily tasks and plays for sales teams using collective intelligence from more than 10 billion sales interactions to close bigger deals faster.

"The G2 score shows that XANT has both the market position and solutions that customers love and adopt more readily than any other offering," said XANT CEO Chris Harrington. "We are changing how B2B enterprises go to market; the combination of the right data and AI is incredibly powerful in helping revenue generators better connect and engage with buyers to close more of the right kind of business."

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The ranking takes into account several factors buyers should consider including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score® and the quality and age of reviews. Vendors are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

Companies interested in learning more can connect with XANT at Dreamforce in San Francisco from November 19 to November 22.

About XANT

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Experian, West Corp., and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

XANT - Pioneering the future of growth. http://XANT.ai

SOURCE XANT

Related Links

https://www.xant.ai

