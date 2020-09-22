Xantrion Named to MSSP Alert's Top MSSPs List for 3rd Year in a Row

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Xantrion to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top250 ). The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert's continued, organic readership growth.

"It's an honor to be named to the MSSP Alert Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers List for the third year in a row," said Anne Bisagno, president, Xantrion. "We are excited to be included because we pride ourselves on our cybersecurity and compliance track record and expertise."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Xantrion on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year's honorees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk and safeguard digital assets worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in revenue for 2020, up 16% from in 2019. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

: Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report. Profits : 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020.

: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honorees have surfaced since last year's report.

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250 .

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

Contact:

Anne Bisagno

Xantrion

510-588-8201

[email protected]

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz , [email protected]

, For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, [email protected]

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.

